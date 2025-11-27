Infamous MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori spotted together – what does this mean?!

Not them dancing together after they broke up…

The famous (or rather, infamous) MAFS Australia 2023 couple, Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, were out and about together in Sydney. The couple officially split in spring 2025, after approximately two years together.

Tori had a plus one ticket to the 2025 TikTok Awards event on 26th November. Of all the human beings on the planet, she took Jack.

Tori eventually shared a clip of them dancing together before the event to her Insta story. She wrote: “He thought his plus one duties were over… jokes on you, bestie”.

Jack reshared the clip, and described how they ended up together. He wrote: “Tori: Jack I need you to come to Sydney. Me: Ends up at the TikTok Awards 🫠.”

In another video of Tori getting ready for the event, she joked she was “just a hornbag, really”.

The event took place at the newly named TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney. That’s an hour and a half long plane trip from the Gold Coast, where Jack lives. The flight back was apparently delayed by six hours.

Many MAFS viewers were pretty surprised to see Jack and Tori together, as it’s been eight months since they split. At the time, Tori said on the MAFS Funny podcast: “Jack and I just never got to that point of falling deeply in love with one another.”

Jack told The Tab that after filming all of MAFS together, then living together for 18 months, they decided they didn’t have “deep love connection”.

In September, Jack shared a rather emotive Instagram post in honour of Tori’s birthday. He wrote that Tori has a “beautiful soul” and that MAFS Australia couldn’t “break us as a couple”. But then he said he and and Tori had a “life long friendship.”

I remain just as confused about their relationship as ever, to be honest.

