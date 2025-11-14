MAFS Australia’s Jacqui celebrates anniversary with Clint… by savagely shading the cast

‘Keep our names out of your dirty, sad, depressing mouths’

The most controversial couple to come out of MAFS Australia 2024, Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice, have officially been together for a whole year. Jacqui marked the anniversary not by praising Clint, but by slagging off the rest of the MAFS cast. Ah, some things never change.

So, 12th November marked a year since Jacqui and Clint’s first date. A few weeks after filming for MAFS Australia 2025 wrapped, Clint flew Jacqui to Tasmania so he could have a drink at the bar within his mansion. She promptly moved in.

Jacqui did speak a bit about her relationship with Clint. She called the last year “a whirlwind”, and referred to him as “the love of my life”. Well, that’s nice.

She then proceeded to write several snarky paragraphs directed at the rest of the MAFS cast. Jacqui shared on her Instagram story: “Haters and jealous attention-seeking co-stars said ‘it’s fake’, ‘PR stunt’, ‘give it three months’, ‘performative or manipulative’, ‘just for attention’.

“One year in today – please forward your apologies in writing because it looks like your three-month forecast aged like milk with your integrity. I hope your haters group chat heals.

“Also ew, never project your gross expiration dates or beliefs onto myself or Clint ever again.

“Good luck and good riddance. And keep our names out of your dirty, sad, depressing mouths.”

You might not be shocked to learn that Jacqui and Clint don’t have much contact with their MAFS co-stars anymore (excluding Morena, who Jacqui claimed had volunteered to DJ her wedding with Clint).

Jacqui and Clint seemed to celebrate their anniversary by playing golf (and posting plenty more pictures of their relationship since MAFS).

Featured images via @jacqui.burfoot and Channel 4.