The Tab
mafs australia 2025 jacqui burfoot and clint rice for their anniversary

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui celebrates anniversary with Clint… by savagely shading the cast

‘Keep our names out of your dirty, sad, depressing mouths’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The most controversial couple to come out of MAFS Australia 2024, Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice, have officially been together for a whole year. Jacqui marked the anniversary not by praising Clint, but by slagging off the rest of the MAFS cast. Ah, some things never change.

So, 12th November marked a year since Jacqui and Clint’s first date. A few weeks after filming for MAFS Australia 2025 wrapped, Clint flew Jacqui to Tasmania so he could have a drink at the bar within his mansion. She promptly moved in.

Jacqui did speak a bit about her relationship with Clint. She called the last year “a whirlwind”, and referred to him as “the love of my life”. Well, that’s nice.

She then proceeded to write several snarky paragraphs directed at the rest of the MAFS cast. Jacqui shared on her Instagram story: “Haters and jealous attention-seeking co-stars said ‘it’s fake’, ‘PR stunt’, ‘give it three months’, ‘performative or manipulative’, ‘just for attention’.

“One year in today – please forward your apologies in writing because it looks like your three-month forecast aged like milk with your integrity. I hope your haters group chat heals.

“Also ew, never project your gross expiration dates or beliefs onto myself or Clint ever again.

“Good luck and good riddance. And keep our names out of your dirty, sad, depressing mouths.”

Jacqui's Instagram story on anniversary with clint

Jacqui’s Instagram story

You might not be shocked to learn that Jacqui and Clint don’t have much contact with their MAFS co-stars anymore (excluding Morena, who Jacqui claimed had volunteered to DJ her wedding with Clint).

Jacqui and Clint seemed to celebrate their anniversary by playing golf (and posting plenty more pictures of their relationship since MAFS).

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via @jacqui.burfoot and Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

mafs australia 2024 jamie marinos and dave hand and then jamie and eliot donovan

An update on everything going on between Jamie, Dave and Eliot from MAFS Australia 2025

mafs australia 2025 couple jacqui burfoot and clint rice

What’s *really* going on with Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia, amidst break-up rumours

julia ruth from mafs uk 2025 and then also leah and keye

All the MAFS contestants who actually admitted they were on the show for fame and clout

Latest

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy