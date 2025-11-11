It’s nearly time! The most explosive MAFS reunions over the years, from wine wars to flings

3 hours ago

MAFS reunions are pretty much guaranteed to be packed with tears, rivalries and maybe even a secret kiss among the returning couples. Emotions get too much, and one bride or groom almost always storms off in tears.

This year of MAFS UK looks set to be no different, as this week it was revealed that bride Julia-Ruth and groom Joe had jetted off on a holiday together after they both left the MAFS experiment, as their former partners were at home, blissfully unaware they’d moved on. Julia-Ruth said she and Joe had slept together, and understandably, Maeve was fuming.

A two-part reunion will air on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th, both at 9pm – 10.40pm. If you just can’t wait until then, here’s a look back at some of the most explosive MAFS reunions ever.

MAFS UK 2024: Lacey Martin storms out in tears

We definitely can’t forget the time that Lacey Martin dramatically stormed out following a brutal confrontation with her ex-husband Nathan Campbell.

Nathan accused Lacey of pressuring him into a fake relationship just to land a magazine deal, calling their marriage “a showmance, not a romance”. Visibly shaken, Lacey broke down in tears off-camera, telling producers she felt “humiliated and betrayed”.

MAFS UK 2023: Tasha Jay’s emotional walkout

At the 2023 reunion, Tasha Jay ended up in tears after a tense conversation with her ex-husband Paul. The pair confirmed once and for all that their marriage was over, in a moment that left people divided.

The emotional fallout saw Tasha storm off set mid-conversation, leaving producers scrambling to comfort her.

MAFS UK 2023: Morag vs. Josh and the DMs

No MAFS fan will forget when Morag dropped the bomb that Josh had slid into her DMs before filming began.

The accusation sparked a furious argument, with Josh calling Morag a liar and tensions spilling over to the rest of the cast. The argument was so heated, producers had to step in to separate the pair.

MAFS Australia 2019: The infamous wine war

Arguably the most iconic MAFS reunion moment ever. Martha Kalifatidis and Cyrell Paule’s feud hit boiling point when Martha poured a glass of red wine over Cyrell during dinner.

In true Cyrell fashion, she didn’t just sit there — she threw wine right back, soaking Martha’s white dress. The fight erupted after rumours spread that Cyrell’s husband, Nic, had touched Jessika Power’s leg. Absolute carnage.

MAFS Australia 2025: Jacqui and Clint’s couple-swap bombshell

This year’s Aussie reunion had its own scandal. Despite both leaving the experiment matched with other people, Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice became a couple.

Rumours of their romance spread long before the reunion aired — but it was the dinner party reveal that sent shockwaves through the group. Ryan, Jacqui’s ex, confronted them both, accusing them of lying when he asked about the relationship earlier. Awkward didn’t even begin to cover it.

Featured image credit: Channel 4