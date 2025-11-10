Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

MAFS UK might be coming to a close, but not before it was outed that Julia-Ruth slept with Joe after their marriages to Maeve and Divarni disintegrated.

Though she and Divarni left the experiment a few weeks back, Julia-Ruth returned with a vengeance on Sunday as it was revealed that she’d been on holiday with personal trainer Joe Wood. It was insanely shocking, even moreso considering we all thought she was getting it on with Steven.

Explaining herself after the show, she wrote on Instagram: “The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out.”

Though Joe has been his usual silent self on the matter, and Julia-Ruth has been the exact opposite, her ex-husband Divarni is sitting somewhere in the middle. Though he hasn’t posted some scathing takedown of his ex-wife, he has posted nontheless.

Divarni had the same reaction as the rest of us

If you’re coming for brutal truths and raging monologues, you’ve come to the wrong MAFS cast member. Divarni is famously stoic, that is, besides his blow-up on their honeymoon.

He posted a picture of himself to his story after watching the Joe and Julia-Ruth bombshell on MAFS. He captioned the post “after watching tonight’s episode,” as the animated eyes looked left and then right.

He posted some pictures from lads day

The next story was posting Leo’s lad’s day pictures to his story. Davide, Dean, Bailey, Reiss, and John all attended, but Joe wasn’t there.

“Lads day definitely didn’t have as much drama compared to the girls day out,” the hotdog king posted in the caption.

He posted a reaction message, and it was shade-free

A post shared by DIVARNI (@divarnigrocebalogun)

Alongside a picture of himself, he wrote: “It’s been a minute BIG DAY OUT! A good catch up was needed. Sometimes you need those real conversations the ones that bring clarity, reveal hard truths, and remind you to always trust your intuition.”

Side note: Can we just take a minute to appreciate how gorgeous he looked in that pic? I mean, come on, Julia-Ruth, I know the relationship was a dumpster fire, but you dropped a worldie.

In the comments, people were very much team-Divarni, as one wrote: “You had a lucky escape! Let that sink in, then go find your person. You deserve the best.”

“You had a lucky escape there, she’s a walking red flag,” another said.

This may or may not be about the MAFS Julia-Ruth X Joe crossover

In a page straight out of Julia-Ruth’s book, because we know she loves a music video, Divarni dropped a black and white rap video on his story. Though it’s not confirmed to be about the Joe and Julia-Ruth MAFS drama, posting it a day after your ex-wife made a fool of herself is a choice. Not a good choice, or a bad choice, just a choice.

He rapped: “You just chase fame. Now I just chase truth. Try to heal pain. Make the hole new.”

Divarni continued to rap about finding peace, God, and “talking love in a world full of hate.” He said he was lost for a while, but God told him he was “just learning compliance.”

“In this space I belong,” he added.

The video was captioned “a little taste for you”, which would suggest he’s working on new music.

