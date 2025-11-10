The Tab

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Ellissa Bain

In the biggest bombshell of MAFS UK 2025 so far, Julia-Ruth revealed she went on holiday with Joe two days after leaving the experiment and slept with him, and she’s now shared the real reason she did it.

The bride returned to the experiment for a lunch with the girls and shocked them all when she revealed she’d agreed to go for drinks with Steven. Little did they know, the juiciest gossip was still yet to come as Julia-Ruth had also gone on holiday with Joe to Lanzarote and slept with him.

Maeve dropped the bombshell and everyone was shocked to the core, with Leigh saying in disbelief: “Wait. And now you’re after Steven as well? You went on holiday with Joe, slept with Joe and then when Steven came out, you slid into his DMs to go on a romantic drink?”

After the dramatic MAFS episode finished, Julia-Ruth shared an Instagram post revealing the real reason she slept with Joe. Apparently, it’s because she was feeling “isolated” and needed to chat to someone who had already left the experiment. Yes, really.

“The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out,” she wrote.

“Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.”

She continued: “That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since.”

Julia-Ruth said she doesn’t regret getting to know Joe, but she does regret how much it hurt Maeve. The bride repeated again that she’s “truly sorry”. I wonder what Divarni thinks of all this.

Shay

Shay Mitchell explains reason for ‘gross’ child skincare brand – it’s nothing to do with beauty

Kieran Galpin

People are really angry, with one calling it ‘dystopian’

Drag race UK Krystal Versace

Messy drama as Krystal Versace dragged for slating one of the current Drag Race UK queens

Harrison Brocklehurst

Krystal said ‘First of all, you’re not going to be a star’

glen powell and the university of texas at austin

Omg, Glen Powell is secretly studying film and TV at a prestigious university

Claudia Cox

Is there nothing he can’t do?!

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

