Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

In the biggest bombshell of MAFS UK 2025 so far, Julia-Ruth revealed she went on holiday with Joe two days after leaving the experiment and slept with him, and she’s now shared the real reason she did it.

The bride returned to the experiment for a lunch with the girls and shocked them all when she revealed she’d agreed to go for drinks with Steven. Little did they know, the juiciest gossip was still yet to come as Julia-Ruth had also gone on holiday with Joe to Lanzarote and slept with him.

Maeve dropped the bombshell and everyone was shocked to the core, with Leigh saying in disbelief: “Wait. And now you’re after Steven as well? You went on holiday with Joe, slept with Joe and then when Steven came out, you slid into his DMs to go on a romantic drink?”

After the dramatic MAFS episode finished, Julia-Ruth shared an Instagram post revealing the real reason she slept with Joe. Apparently, it’s because she was feeling “isolated” and needed to chat to someone who had already left the experiment. Yes, really.

“The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out,” she wrote.

“Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.”

She continued: “That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since.”

Julia-Ruth said she doesn’t regret getting to know Joe, but she does regret how much it hurt Maeve. The bride repeated again that she’s “truly sorry”. I wonder what Divarni thinks of all this.

Featured image by: Channel 4