Rebecca reveals the one shocking scene that got cut from her final date with Bailey on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2025 viewers are no strangers to drama on screen, but now Rebecca has revealed a scene from her final date with Bailey that didn’t actually make the cut, and it’s very different from the emotional fare we saw on TV.

During their homestay week, things got tricky for Rebecca and Bailey. While they’d had a near-perfect homestay, the reality of their long-distance situation started to weigh on them. Rebecca admitted they both felt like “home” to each other, but Bailey was clear that his daughter, Bluebell, was his priority, and he wasn’t ready to move away. The couple struggled to work out how their relationship could continue with such a big distance.

Their final date on MAFS UK was emotional, with both of them reflecting on their relationship and thinking about the future. There were tears and serious conversations about where they would live after the show, making it one of the more difficult moments for the pair. And it was clear that making a decision wasn’t going to be easy.

But now, Rebecca has shared the part that didn’t air

Posting to Instagram, she revealed a clip of her and Bailey in bed after their date. After the producers counted down from three, the couple shared a kiss, turned off the lights, and got under the covers. Then Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On started playing. Instead of anything serious, the couple and the crew ended up laughing uncontrollably at the staged bed shaking.

Rebecca captioned the video, “Final dates…. This clip didn’t quite make the cut – I wonder why?! Listen with the volume on and watch right up to the end. This moment had us in stitches! So glad we caught this on camera.”

