MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

I really had high hopes from some of them

Suchismita Ghosh

MAFS UK 2025 cast members were all so nice, fun, bubbly, and innocent on their wedding day that we could never have imagined some of them doing a complete 180 in personality.

So, here’s a rundown of all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have had a 180 personality change since their wedding day:

Leigh

via Channel 4

Most of the cast on this list changed for the worse, but Leigh actually changed for the better. My first impression of her wasn’t great; she came across as really mean and a bit evil, constantly saying “no” to Leah when Leah was genuinely trying. But now? I absolutely adore her. She’s so sweet and genuinely a girls’ girl. Love to see it.

Nelly

via Channel 4

Nelly is another person who’s grown in a positive way. She used to be overly apologetic and forgiving, willing to do anything to stay in her marriage with Steven, even to forgive him when he called her a “f*cking idiot.” But just before leaving, she gained confidence and really recognised her worth. You go, girl!

Ashley

via Channel 4

Honestly, I never really liked him much anyway, but I understood him and the issues he had with Grace. But after last night’s episode, I have nothing but disgust. Whether you think you married a wife or a stranger, everyone deserves their privacy, and his behaviour was completely disrespectful.

Keye

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

via Channel 4

I used to love watching Keye and David on screen. Keye came across as a sweet guy who had found the love of his life. But recently, during homestay week, we saw a side of him we didn’t expect, the way he completely rinsed his husband’s hometown and got “uncomfortable” over a cat café visit was shocking.

Steven

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

via Channel 4

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I genuinely liked Steven up until the first dinner party. He seemed complimentary, polite, and like a proper gentleman. But he kept showing his not-so-great side, constantly shouting at the group and calling his wife names. Honestly, disappointing.

Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

via Channel 4

Okay, this one was a shocker! If you’d told me in episode one that she’d become the biggest villain of MAFS UK 2025, I would have laughed in your face. She was so nice, bubbly, happy, and fun at first, but wow. She went from warm and loving to cold-hearted, lying to everyone and refusing to take any accountability. I had high hopes, but oh well… it’s not Christmas yet. No miracles.

