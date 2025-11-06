MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth is now charging people for pep talks, and the prices are appalling

3 hours ago

Julia-Ruth, the MAFS UK bride who’s never been afraid to speak her mind, has just joined Cameo, and she’s charging people for a pep talk.

The reality TV star, known for her fiery personality on the show, is now offering personalised videos on the platform. Her Cameo bio reads, “Hey guys! It’s your girl, Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK. Here for that one-on-one confidence and empowerment booster, to be your wing girl or talk all things sensuality and confidence x.”

So, how much is she charging?

Videos start at £19.91, which is already quite steep for a short clip. But it gets even more appalling when you see her higher-tier business video option: A whopping £268.01. That’s right, she’s asking hundreds of pounds for a few minutes of advice, a pep talk, or a personalised message. According to her profile, these business videos are likely aimed at special requests like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties. Either way, it’s hard not to be shocked at the price for something that, essentially, is just sending a video message.

People can request all sorts of things, from birthday messages to roasts or personal questions. You can even ask her to drop in some of her signature catchphrases or inside jokes. She has had her account since 2023. But it seems she’s only recently become active, as there are zero reviews so far.

And it’s not just Julia-Ruth, MAFS UK’s certified “nice guy,” Dean, is also on Cameo. While he isn’t charging hundreds for a business video, the price for a personalised message from him is still fairly high.

Although it’s not unusual for reality stars to jump on Cameo after leaving a show, Julia-Ruth’s business video price point is definitely one of the more jaw-dropping I’ve seen. Charging hundreds of pounds to essentially talk to someone feels… ambitious, to say the least.

