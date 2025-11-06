The Tab

MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth is now charging people for pep talks, and the prices are appalling

You have to pay hundreds for special ‘business’ requests

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Julia-Ruth, the MAFS UK bride who’s never been afraid to speak her mind, has just joined Cameo, and she’s charging people for a pep talk.

The reality TV star, known for her fiery personality on the show, is now offering personalised videos on the platform. Her Cameo bio reads, “Hey guys! It’s your girl, Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK. Here for that one-on-one confidence and empowerment booster, to be your wing girl or talk all things sensuality and confidence x.”

So, how much is she charging?

MAFS UK Julia-Ruth charging pep talks

via Channel 4

Videos start at £19.91, which is already quite steep for a short clip. But it gets even more appalling when you see her higher-tier business video option: A whopping £268.01. That’s right, she’s asking hundreds of pounds for a few minutes of advice, a pep talk, or a personalised message. According to her profile, these business videos are likely aimed at special requests like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties. Either way, it’s hard not to be shocked at the price for something that, essentially, is just sending a video message.

People can request all sorts of things, from birthday messages to roasts or personal questions. You can even ask her to drop in some of her signature catchphrases or inside jokes. She has had her account since 2023. But it seems she’s only recently become active, as there are zero reviews so far.

And it’s not just Julia-Ruth, MAFS UK’s certified “nice guy,” Dean, is also on Cameo. While he isn’t charging hundreds for a business video, the price for a personalised message from him is still fairly high.

Although it’s not unusual for reality stars to jump on Cameo after leaving a show, Julia-Ruth’s business video price point is definitely one of the more jaw-dropping I’ve seen. Charging hundreds of pounds to essentially talk to someone feels… ambitious, to say the least.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

