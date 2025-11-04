The Tab

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

There have been a lot

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have been very vocal on Instagram this week, both going in on each other with some pretty direct digs. Here’s a roundup of all their savage posts, some of which are actually really nasty.

Steven made a comment about Nelly’s broken rib

Remember when they first moved into the apartments and Steven went out with the other MAFS cast members and left Nelly at home with a broken rib after she slipped in the shower? Well, it’s been weeks since then and the groom has just called her out for it.

“Shower thought I had recently – if I slipped here now, would I need an x-ray for a broken rib or would I just tell people it’s broken?” he wrote, seemingly implying she was lying.

He also said he’d ‘never marry a stranger’ again

In the same post, Steven also made another dig at Nelly, saying: “One thing I’d never do again – marry a stranger.”

Credit: Instagram

Nelly had this savage response to the dating app saga

After Steven was accused of being on a dating app during their marriage on the show, Nelly shared a hilarious photo of herself wrapped in a blanket like a baby. Next to her was a sign saying: “Nelly, 374 months old, loves cheese.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Since he thinks I was born yesterday 🤭🥲.” Plus, she put the location as “Hinge Dating App.” Savage!

Steven called Nelly his ‘ex-wife’ before he’s even left

In another Instagram post this week, Steven revealed he secretly quit the show after the partner swap in scenes that weren’t aired. He then put a lot of emphasis on calling Nelly his “ex-wife,” which was definitely done on purpose.

“Yeah, that’s right… I refused home stays, because there was nothing romantic there from me. A conversation the ex-wife knew about as she was sat right next to me when speaking to producers,” he said.

Featured image by: Channel 4

