Um, MAFS UK 2025 couple secretly split and now the bride is dating a footballer!

6 hours ago

This year’s MAFS UK 2025 is really heating up, and it’s been reported a couple have split up, with the bride swiftly moving on to date a footballer. I’m hooked on the gossip.

As it stands on the show, we’re heading into the final couple of weeks of the experiment. So, soon we’ll be seeing who is still together, and who has broken up. Well apparently a “fan favourite” couple have already broken up, and the bride is now dating a footballer.

A source had told The Sun the couple are very much together on-screen right now, but don’t last beyond the show. There was no crossover or cheating, but since the relationship broke down, the bride has started seeing someone else. The new man in question is a footballer, who the bride has apparently known “for years” but they were previously just friends.

The source added after filming wrapped, the bride and her new man became “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them. Those involved have not been named yet, but keep your eyes peeled for any updates. Who do we think it could be? Has anyone on the show previously name dropped knowing any footballers?

This comes as more gossip has been revealed, too. Apparently, there’s a couple swap coming up that we will see on-screen, and the new pairing involved have since jetted off on holiday together, and got matching tattoos. However, on return from their getaway, the groom is said to have ghosted his new woman. So, they’ve couple swapped and broken up already! A mess!

On top of this, if the rumours are to be believed, Ashley and April are getting close! I need all of this drama right NOW.

