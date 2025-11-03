It’s changed once again! The MAFS UK episode schedule for this week and times show is on

13 hours ago

Yet again, the episode schedule for MAFS UK 2025 has changed for this week. For the last couple of weeks, the times and dates the show has been on have been all over the place, mostly to avoid clashes with other shows on other channels. The Traitors, I won’t forgive you for this.

The 2025 series has had changes right from the offset. For the first time, the show started airing on Sundays, and at first it was airing Sunday to Thursday. Then, a couple of weeks ago, the Thursday episodes got dropped. As this happened, it suddenly started throwing in random episodes starting at 8pm, not the usual 9pm time slot.

Well, that’s all different again. Just as it was starting to look consistent that the Wednesday episode was always going to be at 8pm, Channel 4 has switched that up. And you guessed it, it looks as though it’s all down to when The Traitors is on, and potential clashes in that 9pm slot.

So, when is MAFS UK 2025 on this week?

Last night, Sunday 2nd November, homestays kicked off. That episode was in the regular slot. Here’s how the rest of the week looks.

• Monday 3rd November – 9pm-10:15pm

• Tuesday 4th November – 9pm-10:30pm

• Wednesday 5th November – 9pm-10:05pm

Yep, there’s no 8pm slot this week! Plus, the Monday episode has usually been a bumper one for a commitment ceremony, but this week Monday is homestays continued, and is a much shorter episode. The commitment ceremony this week is on Tuesday, and will be an hour and a half.

In a teaser for Wednesday’s episode, we have a new twist in store. “The remaining couples embark on their final dates, an opportunity for grand gestures and expressions of love,” it’s been confirmed.

The show is expected to end in mid November, as it has previously run for nine weeks in total. At the end of the experiment, we will see the remaining couples give their final vows. Finally, we will see who is still together. There will then be a reunion, to catch up on all the gossip from the show since.

