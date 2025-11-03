The Tab

It’s changed once again! The MAFS UK episode schedule for this week and times show is on

Plus, there’s a new twist coming at the end of the week

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Yet again, the episode schedule for MAFS UK 2025 has changed for this week. For the last couple of weeks, the times and dates the show has been on have been all over the place, mostly to avoid clashes with other shows on other channels. The Traitors, I won’t forgive you for this.

The 2025 series has had changes right from the offset. For the first time, the show started airing on Sundays, and at first it was airing Sunday to Thursday. Then, a couple of weeks ago, the Thursday episodes got dropped. As this happened, it suddenly started throwing in random episodes starting at 8pm, not the usual 9pm time slot.

Well, that’s all different again. Just as it was starting to look consistent that the Wednesday episode was always going to be at 8pm, Channel 4 has switched that up. And you guessed it, it looks as though it’s all down to when The Traitors is on, and potential clashes in that 9pm slot.

MAFS UK 2025

via E4

So, when is MAFS UK 2025 on this week?

Last night, Sunday 2nd November, homestays kicked off. That episode was in the regular slot. Here’s how the rest of the week looks.

• Monday 3rd November – 9pm-10:15pm

• Tuesday 4th November – 9pm-10:30pm

• Wednesday 5th November – 9pm-10:05pm

Yep, there’s no 8pm slot this week! Plus, the Monday episode has usually been a bumper one for a commitment ceremony, but this week Monday is homestays continued, and is a much shorter episode. The commitment ceremony this week is on Tuesday, and will be an hour and a half.

In a teaser for Wednesday’s episode, we have a new twist in store. “The remaining couples embark on their final dates, an opportunity for grand gestures and expressions of love,” it’s been confirmed.

The show is expected to end in mid November, as it has previously run for nine weeks in total. At the end of the experiment, we will see the remaining couples give their final vows. Finally, we will see who is still together. There will then be a reunion, to catch up on all the gossip from the show since.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

