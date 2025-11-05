The Tab
MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

I’m obsessed with her house now

After everyone got a peek inside Rebecca’s stunning Liverpool home during homestay week on MAFS UK 2025, and they were left gagging over just how big and beautiful it is. Between the spacious rooms, Instagram-worthy décor, and a dedicated office for her aesthetics business, it’s basically a mansion. But while everyone was obsessing over the home tour, the real question on everyone’s mind was: What does Rebecca actually do for work, and how much does she earn?

What does MAFS UK bride Rebecca actually do for work?

It turns out, Rebecca is far more than just a reality TV star. She’s an aesthetic nurse practitioner and the proud owner of Burrows Lane Aesthetics Clinic in Liverpool. Her clinic specialises in non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation. According to her website, it’s a nurse-led clinic where Rebecca works closely with clients to develop personalised treatment plans.

She’s also a certified Advanced Nurse Practitioner, which means she’s fully qualified to carry out advanced injectables and other treatments herself, not just manage the clinic. And yes, she even runs her business from home, using one of her large rooms as a dedicated office space.

So, how much is Rebecca actually earning?

If you’re wondering whether running your own aesthetics clinic is lucrative, the short answer is yes. According to Indeed, the average aesthetic nurse practitioner in Liverpool earns around £44,634 a year. But because Rebecca owns her own clinic, she’s self-employed, and that changes the game completely.

Entry-level aesthetic nurses usually earn between £25k–£35k, while experienced practitioners with a strong client base can easily earn £70k–£100k or more per year. Considering Rebecca has her own clinic, a loyal client base, and offers advanced treatments, her income likely sits at the higher end of that spectrum. Basically, that luxe home and office setup? It’s fully funded by her business success, not just MAFS fame.

During homestay week, we got a peek inside Rebecca’s home and saw just how big and aesthetically pleasing it was. And according to her Instagram before-and-after post, she even renovated the house in 2020.

Judging by the space and setup, she’s doing very well for herself. Glam, savvy, and clearly excelling at what she does.

