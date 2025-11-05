MAFS UK’s Grace is not holding back, so here’s every time she’s dragged Ashley on social media

5 hours ago

Grace from MAFS UK has officially entered her savage era, and she’s been firing off brutal digs at Ashley on Instagram and TikTok.

Since their wedding day, Grace and Ashley have had issues that still haven’t been resolved. Grace is a proud feminist, while Ashley considers himself an old-school gent. They’ve been bickering over everything from values to communication, and now it’s got to the point where they’ve had to take some time away from the experiment to really get their heads straight. And in the meantime, Grace has been taking some seriously brutal digs at Ashley.

So, here’s a full rundown of every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Grace has taken at Ashley:

She slammed Ashley’s attitude towards sex

Just before the partner swap, Grace and Ash had an argument about his attitude towards sex and some comments he’d made. Grace posted a photo of herself with her MAFS cast members Keye and Leigh, and included a very pointed caption about Ashley. Quoting him directly, she wrote: “‘There’s a half-naked woman in front of me with a good body, what do you expect?’”

She followed up with her own fiery response: “I expect you to accept no for an answer. I expect you to prioritise my discomfort over your desire for sex. I expect you to act like a grown man capable of self-control.”

Grace didn’t stop there. She added another cutting line to the post, writing: “Sponsored by Canesten Duo.”

For those unfamiliar, Canesten Duo is a treatment for thrush, and the implication there is very clear. The level of shade is astronomical.

She flipped off the camera with a message about beauty standards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace ✨| MAFS UK (@_geelaw)

Not long before, Grace uploaded an Instagram post flipping off the camera with both hands. In the caption, she wrote: “I don’t owe anyone ‘pretty’. French tips to all that disagree.”

This was a direct callback to her and Ashley’s ridiculous “nails” argument on the show, where he told her to “keep them done.” Grace clearly decided to own that moment and turn it into a clapback.

She posted a TikTok mocking Ashley’s ‘victim’ behaviour

Just when we thought she’d said it all, Grace recently posted a TikTok parodying Ashley’s over-the-top reactions during their time together.

In the video, she acts out a fake conversation, saying: “Um, I think you’re drinking my coffee — you’re attacking my character. Hey, you need to pay a bill — you don’t see me for who I am. Ow, step on my foot — you’re picking at me. Are you joking? Are you gonna apologise for that? I’m a good person, so no.”

She wrote in the caption: “When are you going to see me for who I am?” Anyone who watched their arguments on MAFS UK knows exactly what she’s referencing.

Grace has clearly decided that silence is not her style, and I’m here for it. And in true Grace fashion, she’s already said it herself: “If people are making me a Karen, a Karen I shall be.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.