Sarah and Dean just staged their own MAFS UK home stay, and it’s actually so wholesome

Okay, I did not have “Sarah and Dean doing a wholesome home stay together” on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. The MAFS UK 2025 stars, who left the show after admitting there was zero romantic spark, have somehow reunited, and it’s giving soft reboot energy.

In the experiment, Sarah and Dean’s relationship was rocky, to say the least. From day one, Sarah said she wasn’t physically attracted to him, and by the honeymoon, she was telling producers he’d need to “get some tattoos and lose some weight.” Yeah, it wasn’t exactly a love story for the ages. So when they left the experiment, everyone thought that was that.

But fast forward a few months, and they’ve been spending loads of time together and doing joint interviews. Now, as the other couples on MAFS UK headed off for their home stays, Sarah and Dean literally decided to stage one of their own.

Sarah shared a post captioned, “Meanwhile… we did our own home stays! When Dean came to Scotland. Golf, darts & fancy dress what a fun weekend we had.”

Dean also posted, saying, “With all the home visits, I thought I’d pop up to Aberdeen. Play some golf, watch some darts (in fancy dress) & see Sarah!”

It’s a friendship reunion with a sprinkle of nostalgia. And it gets even better, Dean met Sarah’s dad! Her dad Ian posted a photo of them together, writing, “It was great to have Dean in Aberdeen. We all had such great fun. Haste Ye Back Dean!!!”

Between golf, darts, and fancy dress chaos, it honestly looks like the pair are in a really good place post-show. Whether this is a rekindled friendship or something more, who knows? But after the awkwardness of their MAFS UK journey, it’s actually really sweet to see them laughing together again.

Maybe the experts didn’t match them romantically, but they definitely created one of the most unexpected friendships of the season.