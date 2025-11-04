The Tab
Sarah Dean MAFS UK home stay

Sarah and Dean just staged their own MAFS UK home stay, and it’s actually so wholesome

Her dad also posted a picture of them together

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Okay, I did not have “Sarah and Dean doing a wholesome home stay together” on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. The MAFS UK 2025 stars, who left the show after admitting there was zero romantic spark, have somehow reunited, and it’s giving soft reboot energy.

In the experiment, Sarah and Dean’s relationship was rocky, to say the least. From day one, Sarah said she wasn’t physically attracted to him, and by the honeymoon, she was telling producers he’d need to “get some tattoos and lose some weight.” Yeah, it wasn’t exactly a love story for the ages. So when they left the experiment, everyone thought that was that.

But fast forward a few months, and they’ve been spending loads of time together and doing joint interviews. Now, as the other couples on MAFS UK headed off for their home stays, Sarah and Dean literally decided to stage one of their own.

Sarah shared a post captioned, “Meanwhile… we did our own home stays! When Dean came to Scotland. Golf, darts & fancy dress what a fun weekend we had.”

Dean also posted, saying, “With all the home visits, I thought I’d pop up to Aberdeen. Play some golf, watch some darts (in fancy dress) & see Sarah!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean Vary (@vary_dean)

It’s a friendship reunion with a sprinkle of nostalgia. And it gets even better, Dean met Sarah’s dad! Her dad Ian posted a photo of them together, writing, “It was great to have Dean in Aberdeen. We all had such great fun. Haste Ye Back Dean!!!”

Between golf, darts, and fancy dress chaos, it honestly looks like the pair are in a really good place post-show. Whether this is a rekindled friendship or something more, who knows? But after the awkwardness of their MAFS UK journey, it’s actually really sweet to see them laughing together again.

Maybe the experts didn’t match them romantically, but they definitely created one of the most unexpected friendships of the season.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS UK 2025 ranking cast defend

MAFS UK 2025 cast members who tried to defend their messy behaviour, ranked from calm to chaotic

Four MAFS UK 2025 cast members have now confessed to when they ‘lost’ themselves on the show

MAFS UK 2025 Dean Vary Twitter

Before MAFS UK fame, Dean Vary was just being himself on Twitter — and it’s definitely a vibe

Latest

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it

mafs april leo homestay

Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

Claudia Cox

It was more of a ‘holiday stay’ than a ‘homestay’…

Here’s each type of Liverpool student you’re bound to bump into at Aintree Races this year

Madeleine Bond

Dig out your flat caps, clean off those boots and channel your inner Tommy Shelby. We’re off to the races!

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it

mafs april leo homestay

Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

Claudia Cox

It was more of a ‘holiday stay’ than a ‘homestay’…

Here’s each type of Liverpool student you’re bound to bump into at Aintree Races this year

Madeleine Bond

Dig out your flat caps, clean off those boots and channel your inner Tommy Shelby. We’re off to the races!