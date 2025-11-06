The Tab

‘It’s not good enough’: Grace takes brutal swipe at production company behind MAFS UK

She’s furious

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Grace from MAFS UK has brutally called out the production company behind the reality TV show after her serious chat with the experts in the latest episode.

Ashley and Grace both had to have a private chat with the three experts after they chose to miss the final commitment ceremony as they “needed more time to reflect”.

The pair clashed at the last dinner party and spent the homestays week apart. Ashley then brutally took off his wedding ring after concluding that they were just “too different” and their marriage was “doomed”.

Now, Grace has called out CPL Productions on Instagram for taking her out of her “safe space” and forcing her to chat about her marriage to Ashley. She claimed she had already “left the experiment” three weeks before. However, we didn’t see this on the show.

“@cplproductions – this isn’t good enough. You brought me out of my safe place, three weeks after leaving the experiment, so I could ‘tell my story’. Then you sanitised it. How could you?” she wrote

“You have to raise your daughters in the same society that protects men at all costs. May they never come close to what you put me through.”

Grace then shared the post on her Instagram story and added: “Believe me when I say Ashley is somewhere in the depths of Wales RELIEVED this is all that was aired.”

By signing up to MAFS UK, Grace, like all the other cast members, is presumably under obligation to see the experiment through and end the storyline for entertainment purposes.

Feeling uncomfortable in certain situations was brought up a lot in both Ashley and Grace’s chats, as it’s something that’s been a problem in their marriage since the start.

“I think what’s fair to say is that communication for you two was going in different directions,” Mel told Ashley. “If a partner is saying to you they don’t feel comfortable with something you’ve done – if your reaction is dismissive, you’re likely to get another reaction from them.”

The Tab has reached out to CPL Productions and Channel 4 for comment.

Featured image by: Channel 4

