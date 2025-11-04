The Tab

A thorough investigation into how rich and posh Keye really is, after disastrous MAFS homestay

Homestays has now become the second time during MAFS UK 2025 that Keye has hinted he’s rich. He first casually told Julia-Ruth he wasn’t after fame like she was because he earns a “six figure salary” and now he turned his nose up at basically every part of his homestay with Davide.

During the trip, Keye made comments about how where he’s from they go to Gail’s not Greggs, and he enjoys buying diamonds, not going to cat cafes. It was literally like a different Keye turned up for this episode, and the one we’d got to know so far had disappeared.

So, a lot of us have been left wondering what the lavish and rich lifestyle Keye apparently has outside of MAFS UK actually is. Here’s what we know.

Keye has lived in two expensive areas of London

Keye lives in London. In a previous interview he did with a paper in 2023 about his divorce, it was stated he lives in Poplar. The average house price in the area is £516kFor some context, that’s nearly double the national average, which is around £273k.

It looks as though he might have moved since, as in a recent Instagram post Keye posted about living in the SW4 area. That’s south west, mainly Stockwell, Clapham and Balham. Again, expensive if you’re buying. It’s very brunch and grads, with the average price to buy there being a stonking £767k.

He posts a lot on Instagram from what looks like inside his home. It looks like it’s a super modern high-rise apartment, with city views. I’m jealous, ok!

He does have a fancy job, but the ‘six figure salary’ might have been a bit of a reach

Keye is paid a lot. He works in a high-pressure job in the city, as a marketing manager. It would appear he left his job not long after MAFS filming, as his last role (presumably the six figure salary comment one) was in lifestyle marketing at a company called The Crown Estate. The company is in land and estate ownership. Prior to that, Keye has had some other roles in marketing for property and real estate companies.

The average marketing manager salary in London is actually £48k, according to Glassdoor. When you move up in experience, the website predicts you could be earning around the £80k mark.

According to Indeed, top jobs at The Crown Estate – where Keye used to work – are around £72k. Keye does also have a side hustle as a writer, so he may be earning more money from that.

Keye is university educated

Ahead of his work, Keye was educated up to university level. He has a law degree from London Southbank University, and a further diploma in marketing from the Oxford College of Marketing.

He very much gives luxury lifestyle on Instagram

Of course, Instagram is always the home to a humble brag. Keye’s describes him as a “London boy” and is filled with pictures of him hanging out, dressed up, in fancy spots. He takes walks along the river, goes to London events, and drinks at rooftop bars. Of course!

