The Tab

This detail in Leigh and Leah’s final MAFS UK date foreshadows a huge bust up coming

We’re in for the biggest drama of the series with these two

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A wild theory has predicted we’re in for the biggest drama of MAFS UK 2025 so far with Leigh and Leah. Last night’s episode saw the couple head out on their final date, and all looked well.

The couple have had their ups and downs – falling out over communication, finding a spark and Leah’s apparent flirty behaviour. But if this theory is anything to go by, that’ll will all pale into insignificance very soon.

In the final dates episode, we saw that Leigh had planned a cute pottery date for herself and Leah. They got cosy and close, doing the pottery together, and looked to enjoy it. But, that date hides dark things.

Leigh and Leah on their date during MAFS UK 2025

via E4

Remember last year who did that exact same date? At the exact same place? Amy and Luke. And we all remember where their final vows took us.

The MAFS UK 2025 final vows will take place next week, and will be the chance for the couples to finally get off their chests where they stand.

MAFS UK date

via E4

And boy did Amy do that last year. After weeks of turmoil, she turned up in a black veil and told Luke: “The continuous lies and dishonesty has stopped our marriage from moving forward. How can I give my all to a man who doesn’t show me who he truly is? Marriage is built on trust and you have pushed me to a point where I don’t believe a word that leaves your mouth.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

“I came into this experiment knowing exactly what I wanted. And I’m leaving this experiment knowing exactly what I do not want. I know my worth and you are not worthy of me. This marriage is done. Dead. Deceased. I stand here in front of you today, wearing black, to mourn its death. RIP.”

Honestly, iconic. But is the pottery date foreshadowing this? I need to know! If it does, will it be Leah or Leigh who delivers the final blow?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Steven was accused of being on dating apps during MAFS UK 2025

We have hard evidence it was actually impossible for Steven to have been on Hinge during MAFS

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

A thorough investigation into how rich and posh Keye really is, after disastrous MAFS homestay

Latest
selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her