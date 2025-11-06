This detail in Leigh and Leah’s final MAFS UK date foreshadows a huge bust up coming

We’re in for the biggest drama of the series with these two

5 hours ago

A wild theory has predicted we’re in for the biggest drama of MAFS UK 2025 so far with Leigh and Leah. Last night’s episode saw the couple head out on their final date, and all looked well.

The couple have had their ups and downs – falling out over communication, finding a spark and Leah’s apparent flirty behaviour. But if this theory is anything to go by, that’ll will all pale into insignificance very soon.

In the final dates episode, we saw that Leigh had planned a cute pottery date for herself and Leah. They got cosy and close, doing the pottery together, and looked to enjoy it. But, that date hides dark things.

Remember last year who did that exact same date? At the exact same place? Amy and Luke. And we all remember where their final vows took us.

The MAFS UK 2025 final vows will take place next week, and will be the chance for the couples to finally get off their chests where they stand.

And boy did Amy do that last year. After weeks of turmoil, she turned up in a black veil and told Luke: “The continuous lies and dishonesty has stopped our marriage from moving forward. How can I give my all to a man who doesn’t show me who he truly is? Marriage is built on trust and you have pushed me to a point where I don’t believe a word that leaves your mouth.

“I came into this experiment knowing exactly what I wanted. And I’m leaving this experiment knowing exactly what I do not want. I know my worth and you are not worthy of me. This marriage is done. Dead. Deceased. I stand here in front of you today, wearing black, to mourn its death. RIP.”

Honestly, iconic. But is the pottery date foreshadowing this? I need to know! If it does, will it be Leah or Leigh who delivers the final blow?

