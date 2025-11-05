The Tab
Steven was accused of being on dating apps during MAFS UK 2025

We have hard evidence it was actually impossible for Steven to have been on Hinge during MAFS

I hate that he’s able to wiggle out of this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There’s some vital evidence that actually proves Steven right, that he might not have been on dating apps during MAFS UK 2025. In the last few episodes, Nelly was confronted with an apparent Hinge profile belonging to her groom, and in the end it was the final nail in their coffin. The couple decided their relationship was never going to work, and left the experiment.

In the final commitment ceremony for them, Steven took a grilling. Rightly so, he was called out for all his previous bad behaviour, and how this has people struggling to believe his claims the dating app was fake. Plus, it didn’t look good that the profile was verified, which it was noted can only be done using the user’s actual face.

But guys, there’s some huge evidence we all overlooked. And I hate to admit, but it favours Steven’s side of the story. Maybe he wasn’t on Hinge after all.

In a video posted on the official TikTok profile for E4, the current MAFS cast members shared behind the scenes details about the phones they have during the experiment. Leah explained that whilst living in the apartments they don’t have their normal phones, and these are instead replaced with a “cast phone” provided by production.

@e4

This year’s MAFSUKcast spill some behind the scenes gossip #MarriedAtFirstSight #RealityTV #DatingShow

♬ original sound – E4 – E4

“It’s got absolutely nothing on it,” she explained. “Apart from each other’s numbers.” She added cast are allowed “a couple of apps” but these are pre-approved.

Reiss added the apps are “no social media, and not even Safari”. Leigh said the cast are allowed shopping apps, and Abi shared the apps she was allowed to download were Amazon, PrettyLittleThing and ASOS. The pre-approved apps are “essential only” and are things like shopping, and banking apps.

But, everyone in the comments has noticed this means one thing: Steven didn’t have access to his phone. And wouldn’t have been able to download Hinge. “Steven must’ve found Hinge an essential app then,” one person joked. How was Steven able to get on Hinge,” someone else questioned.

No social media. Pre-approved apps only. But a mysterious Hinge account with his face on. What do we think?

