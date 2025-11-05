Oh god, Steven debuted his new girlfriend an hour before we watched him ditch Nelly on MAFS

6 hours ago

Nice Nelly and not-so-nice Steven finally came to an end during Tuesday’s episode of MAFS UK, but don’t go fearing for his love life, because he’s already got a new girlfriend – more on that later.

Nelly and Steven were, at one point, the leading couple in the MAFS season 10 experiment. Their honeymoon was a dream, and their dates were beautiful, but that all came crashing down with each new episode drop. Fast forward a few weeks, and Steven is the self-declared villain of the show. There were rumours of cheating, him being on Hinge, and that’s not counting the time he called her a “boring f**ker.”

Suffice it to say, they were not a match made in reality TV heaven, which is precisely why they chose to go their separate ways in the latest commitment ceremony.

“I have decided to do what is best for me and leave,” Nelly said before Steven also wrote leave.

MAFS’ Steven already has a new girlfriend, it seems

At around 8:00 pm yesterday, which was a full hour before the MAFS UK episode, Steven was seemingly on a date with a new girlfriend. He uploaded a black and white image of two cocktails, leaving little context to people who would undoubtedly flock to his Instagram after the episode aired.

Though alone, it’s not exactly juicy gossip, the internet sleuths over on Reddit soon found the new woman. She’d also posted the same picture to her story, but this time it was in colour alongside “date night” with a love heart.

Someone posted her story and account to Reddit, alongside the caption: “Girlfriend going official on Instagram before the show has finished. Do we think she has seen the show or if she is colour blind to the Red Flag?”

People were shooketh, as one person said: “Run, silly girl. Steven is not only immature, his ego is massive too, both are not conducive to a healthy, mature relationship.”

Apparently, the story was later removed and reuploaded without the “date night” caption, as one person called them “wierdos” for it.

Steven and the woman both follow each other on the platform, and according to her profile, she has three kids called Kensie, Jetson, and Cashe.

