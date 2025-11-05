The Tab
mafs uk 2025 nelly when she liked steven on the honeymoon and then nelly and steven looking miserable later on

MAFS bride Nelly’s justifications for liking her contentious groom Steven in the first place

I’d forgotten they were ever nice about each other

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

For weeks and weeks, we’ve watched Nelly and Steven complain about their relationship but choose to stay on MAFS UK. After all Steven’s angry outbursts, Julia-Ruth’s meddling, the partner swap with April, and the Hinge accusations, it’s hard to remember an era when Nelly and Steven had anything positive to say about each other. Nelly has shed some light on the reasons why she even liked Steven in the first place. This extra context helps me wrap my head around all the chaos.

Nelly listed her reasons for actually liking Steven on the MAFS UK: It’s Official podcast. “It sounds really cheesy,” she said, “but when I went down the aisle, I started to get a bit nervous, and I just felt really calm. He just seemed really reassuring. He was quite sure of himself. And I find confidence really attractive. I can’t even explain it… it was just a feeling.

Nelly and Steven's wedding on MAFS UK 2025

Nelly and Steven’s wedding on MAFS UK 2025
(Image via Channel 4)

“I was thinking, ‘You were the dream man.’ And he said himself, ‘Where had I been for 34 years of his life?'”

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Nelly insisted that at the start of her relationship with Steven, their bond went beyond just fancying each other. “On the honeymoon, there obviously was a physical attraction, but I did actually start to fall for him, as we saw on that first dinner party where I cried. Normally I would never go that first. I would be like, ‘Woah, take a step back.’ But I was like, ‘No, go with it. Don’t self-sabotage. If you are having a good time, and he is interested in you, just enjoy it.’ So that’s what I was trying to do.”

Nelly and Steven looking happy together, on mafs uk 2025 honeymoon

Nelly and Steven looking happy together, once upon a time
(Image via Channel 4)

While filming MAFS, Nelly did think Steven was developing feelings for her too. However, after watching some of MAFS UK 2025 back, she’s not sure he was. “Maybe I was trying to see something that wasn’t actually there, but because I was so hopeful, maybe I was really trying to cling onto that.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

mafs april leo homestay

Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

mafs uk 2025 april and steven during partner swap week

April and Steven desperately list cut MAFS scenes to prove their partner swap wasn’t flirty

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it