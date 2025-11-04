Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

2 hours ago

Well, it turns out there was a pretty big reason why the vibes of April and Leo’s homestay felt so… off (beyond April still showing zero romantic interest in Leo). Leo’s homestay with April on MAFS UK wasn’t filmed in his actual home.

It appears Leo’s MAFS homestay was actually filmed in a holiday home near the Chichester city centre. The modern “eco house” has two bedrooms and a small garden (where April and Leo awkwardly analysed their relationship). Hiring it out for two nights through Airbnb costs upwards of £500.

To be fair, Leo did technically never say on the show that he lived in this exact house. He told April he was feeling “a lot more comfortable already” now he was in his “hometown” – not his home.

The MAFS homestay episode includes plenty of hidden details which hint that April and Leo are only pretending as if he lives there. It took Leo a moment to open the front door. April cooks the fajitas, not Leo. They drink out of some rather unusually-shaped glasses, which look more suited to a holiday let than an actual home.

Most crucially, there is a complete lack of hot dog-themed memorabilia anywhere. I have no doubts that Leo’s main abode would feature a minimum of 20 photos of him at hot dog eating contests.

It’s actually not unheard for MAFS contestants to pretend they live somewhere else for the homestays. In MAFS Australia 2025, Jacqui rented out an Airbnb. She said on her Instagram this was for “security and privacy”, although a source told the Daily Mail Australia that her real flat was “too small” and “messy” to film in.

