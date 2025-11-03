The Tab
a mafs uk 2025 dinner party at which john had a health scare

‘I felt so bad’: MAFS UK groom had an unaired health scare while filming a dinner party

This explains why we didn’t see as much of him

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Plenty of drama took place during the latest MAFS UK 2025 dinner party. But another intense event occurred, which we didn’t see on screen. One MAFS UK groom had a pretty scary-sounding health scare during filming for the dinner party.

John Shepherd took to Instagram in order to explain his disappearance in the middle of the MAFS episode. He said: “Between the mixer – which is when we walk in for the first time and greet each other – and the actual dinner, I wasn’t well.

“I had to see the medic because I was hot. My head was spinning. Honestly, I felt so bad, and I didn’t know what it was.”

John was absent from the dinner party while the photographer was snapping the couples. This explains why we haven’t seen as much of him and Abi from this episode.

The medic suggested he stop filming for this episode. The team apparently told John: “You don’t have to go into the dinner party. Don’t be a hero if you’re not right.” However, John was super keen to make a toast announcing to everyone that he and Abi were in love. So, he decided “to power through”.

John credits his fellow MAFS groom Reiss for sussing out the cause of his sudden health problem at the dinner party. He continued: “Reiss asked if I was okay after coming back from the medic, and I said: ‘Mate, I don’t know what’s come over me. I’m just really hot.’ And Reiss replied with: ‘I’m not surprised, mate. It might be something to do with how tight your necklace is.'”

Er, it turns out that during partner swap week, Keye promised to help John up his fashion game. Davide and Keye styled John’s fit that evening, and loaned him a necklace. John’s theory is that he put on the necklace so tightly that it restricted the flow of blood to his head. That would explain why he felt light-headed and flushed. Ouch.

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
