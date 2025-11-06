MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Some of them are so divisive

4 hours ago

I love dissecting people’s personalities, and now that MAFS UK 2025 is nearly over, we’re finally seeing everyone’s true selves shine through. Some have changed drastically, others are exactly the same, but one thing’s for sure, the drama hasn’t stopped, and neither have the drinks at the dinner parties.

So, here’s every MAFS UK 2025 cast member as cocktails:

Ashley – Negroni

Negroni is the second most divisive thing after Marmite. And Ashley’s the third. Some people absolutely despise him; others think he’s great. Personally, not my cup of gin.

Grace – Espresso Martini

Like martinis, Grace sparks strong opinions, people either adore her or can’t stand her. I, for one, love both: A good martini and Grace.

Nelly – Cosmopolitan

Fun, easy, and no-nonsense. A Cosmo is a crowd-pleaser, even if people don’t always admit they love it. Just like Nelly, effortlessly iconic.

Steven – Bloody Mary

I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who genuinely likes a Bloody Mary. Or Steven. That’s all I’ll say.

Dean – Margarita

A classic that divides opinions. Some people live for margaritas; others can take them or leave them. Dean had the same effect on MAFS, popular, but not always for the right reasons.

Sarah – Old Fashioned

An Old Fashioned is one of those drinks people either deeply appreciate or find way too bitter. Just like Sarah, complex, misunderstood, but a little hard to swallow at times.

Davide – Woo Woo

I love a Woo Woo, it’s refreshing, light, and fun. That’s exactly how I feel every time Davide’s on screen. No notes.

Keye – Manhattan

Sweet, spicy, and a little bitter, the Manhattan is bold and boujee. A perfect description of Keye.

Joe – Gin and Diet Tonic

Basic, minimal, low effort; no sugar, no drama. Joe was the same: Chill, calm, and the moment things got intense, he was out.

Maeve – Aperol Spritz

Refreshing with a slightly bitter edge. Maeve was lovely but struggled to communicate. Some say Aperol Spritz and G&T are similar; maybe that’s why the experts paired her with Joe.

John and Abi – Piña Colada

Honestly, who doesn’t love a Piña Colada? Sweet, sunny, and a little dreamy, just like John and Abi. Total soulmates, so it’s only fair they share a glass.

Leisha – Long Island Iced Tea

I love an LIIT, but too many and you’ll regret it the next day. Leisha’s fun, loud, and full-on; she even admits she can be “a bit too much.” But that’s why we love her.

Reiss – Cherry Sour

Sweet, but with a mysterious sour twist. Reiss gives the same energy, charming on the surface, but there’s a sharpness underneath.

Leo – Mojito

A little childish, but super refreshing, and just wants to have fun. Leo’s a total sweetheart, a kid at heart who just wants to love and be loved.

April – Americano

Citrusy, bitter, and hard to balance, depending on who mixes it, it can be delightful or… not. April’s the same: Great company one day, chaos the next.

Leigh – Godfather

Strong, smooth, and best enjoyed slowly. Leigh didn’t win everyone over instantly, but she grew on us, just like a perfectly made Godfather.

Leah – Tequila Sunrise

Bright, flirty, and a little wild. Leah’s fun, spontaneous, and always up for a good time.

Rebecca – French 75

Elegant, bubbly, and a little extra. Rebecca is that girl, effortlessly sophisticated, and probably the only person who could say “oui oui” unironically.

Bailey – Baileys Irish Coffee

Sorry, but I had to do it. Everyone loves Baileys and Irish coffee, so together, it’s perfection. Just like Bailey himself.

