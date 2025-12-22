A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

8 hours ago

Most of the seven members of December 10 were shoved together by Simon Cowell for the new Netflix show The Next Act. However, two of them were organically friends in real life. Here’s a look at Josh and Danny’s super cute friendship from before (and during) the formation of December 10.

Yes, Danny and Josh were friends since they were little kids

Danny Bretherton and Josh Olliver both grew up in the town of Chorley. That’s in Lancashire, near Manchester. They met before they started secondary school. (We know Josh went to Holy Cross Catholic High School.) So, Danny and Josh had been friends for at least four years before they signed up for Simon Cowell: The Next Act. Danny is now 16, and Josh is now 17.

They’ve experimented with music together in the past

Danny and Josh have tried singing and rapping together. However, they became interested in music in very different ways. Josh’s mum is a singer. He started performing at gigs when he was 15.

Danny’s aunt encouraged him to try singing when he was eight. He has apparently trying to become a professional singer for around three years. Danny explained to the Mirror: “I picked it up because when I got expelled from school, I didn’t think I had anything going for me, and I needed to find something that I loved, and that’s music.”

They turned up to the auditions in Liverpool together. Nawwww. On the Netflix show, Danny referred to Josh as “one of [his] best friends”. Apparently they’ve been “a bit inseparable ever since” they met.

Danny and Josh’s TikTok pages are filled with videos of them messing about together, which is super cute.

You can here them sing together in December 10’s first music video for Bye Bye Bye. Danny and Josh will be spending Christmas Eve together (and going live on TikTok for the benefit of all their new fans).

