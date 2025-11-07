More MAFS UK 2025 brides are selling their clothes on Vinted — and one is charging way more cash

4 hours ago

It seems like MAFS UK 2025 brides aren’t waiting for the show to finish before flogging their wardrobes on Vinted, and while some are keeping it modest, one of them is charging way more cash than the others.

Sarah

Sarah has started listing a few of her outfits from the show. One dress from the honeymoon, the one Dean rapped in, is going for £10. Clearly no memories that she wants to keep. Another sequin bodycon from a dinner party is listed at £8, and even the mini dress she wore on the MAFS: It’s Official podcast is under a tenner. Find her Vinted account here.

Maeve

Maeve has joined the Vinted trend too, although she hasn’t put up any MAFS outfits yet. She teased on Instagram that those will be coming soon. She also has good reviews, so at least people know they won’t be getting dodgy parcels.

For now, everything is under £10, which is refreshingly reasonable compared tothe price Rebecca is selling her clothes for.

Rebecca

So, Rebecca hasn’t even finished the experiment yet, but she’s already selling her outfits like a proper businesswoman. One dinner party dress went for just over £60 and sold instantly. Another dress from an engagement party two years ago is listed for a whopping £80.

Her bio reads, “Selling all of my outfits worn on MAFS UK (current season). All outfits are worn once unless stated otherwise. Most items are size eight or small unless stated otherwise.”

With 166 reviews, almost all five stars, it’s clear she knows what she’s doing. Between the pricey dresses and glowing reviews… is this how she can afford that massive Liverpool mansion? Well, she might just be playing 4D chess while the rest of the cast are figuring out how to get through the week.

