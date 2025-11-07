The Tab
MAFS UK 2025 brides Vinted

More MAFS UK 2025 brides are selling their clothes on Vinted — and one is charging way more cash

One of her dresses is listed for a whopping £80

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

It seems like MAFS UK 2025 brides aren’t waiting for the show to finish before flogging their wardrobes on Vinted, and while some are keeping it modest, one of them is charging way more cash than the others.

Sarah

MAFS UK 2025 brides Vinted

via Channel 4

Sarah has started listing a few of her outfits from the show. One dress from the honeymoon, the one Dean rapped in, is going for £10. Clearly no memories that she wants to keep. Another sequin bodycon from a dinner party is listed at £8, and even the mini dress she wore on the MAFS: It’s Official podcast is under a tenner. Find her Vinted account here.

Maeve

MAFS UK 2025 brides Vinted

via Channel 4

Maeve has joined the Vinted trend too, although she hasn’t put up any MAFS outfits yet. She teased on Instagram that those will be coming soon. She also has good reviews, so at least people know they won’t be getting dodgy parcels.

For now, everything is under £10, which is refreshingly reasonable compared tothe price Rebecca is selling her clothes for.

Rebecca

MAFS UK 2025 brides Vinted

via Channel 4

So, Rebecca hasn’t even finished the experiment yet, but she’s already selling her outfits like a proper businesswoman. One dinner party dress went for just over £60 and sold instantly. Another dress from an engagement party two years ago is listed for a whopping £80.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Her bio reads, “Selling all of my outfits worn on MAFS UK (current season). All outfits are worn once unless stated otherwise. Most items are size eight or small unless stated otherwise.”

With 166 reviews, almost all five stars, it’s clear she knows what she’s doing. Between the pricey dresses and glowing reviews… is this how she can afford that massive Liverpool mansion? Well, she might just be playing 4D chess while the rest of the cast are figuring out how to get through the week.

For all the latest MAFS UK 2024 cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

More on: Dating Fashion MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Latest
Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years