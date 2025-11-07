Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

2 hours ago

The rumour mill is in beyond overdrive right now. It’s exploded. MAFS UK 2025 is heading to its finale, but even before that’s happened there are rumours of new partners and failed marriages. I’m so here for it.

There’s still so much more coming in the final episodes, but already this is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic seasons of the show so far. So as we head to finding out what’s gone down once and for all, here’s what we know about the MAFS UK 2025 cast who have moved on already.

Steven debuted his new girlfriend on the same day we watched him leave with Nelly

On the same day we watched him leave MAFS with Nelly, Steven was posting on Instagram about a new girlfriend. He posted a picture of some drinks, on a date. Reddit then did the Lord’s work, and dug out the woman who had posted the exact same photo, with the caption: “Date night.” He is now dating a girl called Kelsey, who has three children.

People think Ashley and April are dating now?!

Ashley and April are very much under the microscope right now, and there’s stacks of evidence they might be dating. For a start, both of their show marriages have failed miserably.

During the experiment, April was asked which groom she fancied and thought was most funny, and she replied Ashley. Now, after filming has wrapped, she’s been hanging out in Wales a lot. She lives in Weymouth. Ashley lives in Bridgend. Coincidence? Maybe. But there’s more.

Ashley was also spotted with a “mystery blonde” whilst the show was airing, who was apparently another cast member, calling him her “boyfriend”. I need answers!

Divarni has been cosying up to a Made in Chelsea star, but has said there’s nothing in it

Divarni has been spotted cosying up to Made in Chelsea star, Paris Smith. The two were seen at a film premiere together, and it’s really got tongues wagging.

A source told MailOnline: “They looked like were really enjoying their time together on the red carpet. She’s got everything Julia-Ruth hasn’t – she’s classy and respectful.” Meow!

Apparently Divarni said they’d just met at the event. But, who knows what’s to come! Divarni has also been spotted on a dating app, so he really is putting in the grind.

A couple have split, and the bride is now dating a footballer

A MAFS UK 2025 couple are reported to have ended things, and the bride has moved on with a footballer. It’s claimed to be a “fan favourite” couple, who are very much together on the show right now.

There was no crossover or cheating, but since the relationship broke down, the bride has started seeing someone else. The new man in question is a footballer, who the bride has apparently known “for years” but they were previously just friends.

Not confirmed, but people think Nelly is now dating Steven’s brother?!

Nelly’s relationship with Steven is over, and straight after all of this there are rumours she’s now dating his brother. I know, wild. This has all come because Steven’s brother Marcus has shared a bunch of very cosy pictures of him with Nelly, and then made his Instagram private. Suspect.

