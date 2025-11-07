The Tab

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but next week will be the finale of MAFS UK 2025. What on earth are we going to do with ourselves? The experiment has taken over our lives, and I feel as though we know each couple inside out.

But as of next week, it will all finally come to an end. That means we’re heading straight to the final vows to see who wants to give their relationship a go outside the experiment, and then we’ll get the reunion where we see who that worked out for. Who will still be together? Who has crashed and burned?

The finale will air on Wednesday 12th November, followed by a two-part reunion on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th. But if you can’t wait, a lot has come out already ahead of the MAFS UK 2025 finale. We have details about lots that’s gone on. So tuck in to some huge spoilers, and then sit and watch how they unfold for the rest of the week.

The amount of couples still together at the end of the filming has leaked

This week, The Tab confirmed the number of couples still together at the end of filming. A source claimed that TWO couples make it to the end of the experiment, and leave filming still together. Beyond that, it looks as though one couple is definitely still together at the reunion, but the other may have broken up since.

The timeline for the breakup isn’t confirmed, but it was also reported Keye and Davide make it all the way to the end of the show, but now “hate each other”. They have apparently since broken up because Keye was allegedly “on dating apps the entire time” the experiment was taking place. He’s not addressed this rumour.

And one groom was caught bragging that he’s still together with his wife

The couple who are still together also appears to have leaked, but really, it’s no surprise to anybody. A source has claimed they were at an event and overheard John bragging about the fact he’s still with his bride, Abi. The source claimed they saw John at a party two weeks ago, still wearing his wedding ring and telling everyone they’re still together.

We’re getting a couple swap!

At the end of the last episode, it was revealed the former cast members who quit the show are all coming back. It looked like wall to wall drama, with the preview ending with someone shouting “who instigated that” and Keye then said: “Have you slept with him?”. Guys, I think we’re getting a couple swap!

There have been rumours circulating for a long time that a couple swap is coming. And speculative details about this have been all over the place.

It’s been reported the couple swap will play out on the show, and the couple involved have already managed to go on holiday together… and break up. We will apparently find out at the reunion that an unmatched couple had been dating, and jetted off on a secret trip together. There, they got matching tattoos, but upon their return to the UK, the groom ghosted his new partner. They’ve ended things.

A source told The Sun: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there.  When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested.

“He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

Since day one names have been thrown all over the place. People think April and Ashley are dating now, and there have been countless rumours about Julia-Ruth and Steven, and even Julia-Ruth and Joe. Who is it going to be?!

Channel 4 has obviously not commented on the rumours, and would never say anything about the outcome of the show. A MAFS rep previously told The Tab: “Viewers of Married At First Sight UK will be able to watch or stream the show to see how relationships play out in the coming weeks. Viewers will see final vows and the reunion very soon.”

Get me to Sunday night NOW.

