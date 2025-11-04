Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

31 mins ago

MAFS UK 2025 has been rocked by spoilers. Every day it seems like there’s something else coming out about the couples, their lives now, and what’s going on with the cast members since filming.

We’ve had leaks about couple swaps, new partners and people being spotted with their exes. Let’s just say, it’s been messy to say the least. Here’s a rundown of all the MAFS drama – so far, because there will definitely be more.

There’s been a couple swap and the people in question had a secret post show holiday together

One of the biggest dramas is that there’s a couple swap yet to play out on the show, and the couple involved have already managed to go on holiday together… and break up. We will apparently find out at the reunion that an unmatched couple had been dating, and jetted off on a secret trip together. There, they got matching tattoos, but upon their return to the UK, the groom ghosted his new partner. They’ve ended things.

A source told The Sun: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there. When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested.

“He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

People think Ashley and April are dating now?!

Ashley and April are very much under the microscope right now, and there’s stacks of evidence they might be dating. For a start, both of their show marriages are failing miserably.

During the experiment, April was asked which groom she fancied and thought was most funny, and she replied Ashley. Now, after filming has wrapped, she’s been hanging out in Wales a lot. She lives in Weymouth. Ashley lives in Bridgend. Coincidence? Maybe. But there’s more.

Ashley was also spotted with a “mystery blonde” earlier in the series, who was apparently another cast member, calling him her “boyfriend”. I need answers.

A couple make it all the way to the end, but now ‘hate each other’

It’s been claimed one couple make it all the way to end of the show, but have since split after it was discovered one half of the match was on a dating app the entire time. Those involved apparently “hate each other” now. Since this revelation, it’s been claimed the couple in question is Keye and Davide, and Keye was “on dating apps the entire time”.

Ashley declared it was ‘all over’ with his wife whilst the show was airing, and said Grace has ‘gone rogue’

One groom has apparently spoilt the outcome for his relationship, and said his former bride has “gone rogue” since the show.

A source close to production has revealed Ashley has split from show bride Grace. They told The Sun: “Grace has gone rogue recently and been slamming the show and the edit on socials, and now her and Ashley aren’t following each other, it’s pretty clear they aren’t together any more.”

A couple have split, and the bride is now dating a footballer

More splits! One further couple are reported to have ended things, and the bride has moved on with a footballer. It’s claimed to be a “fan favourite” couple, who are very much together on the show right now.

There was no crossover or cheating, but since the relationship broke down, the bride has started seeing someone else. The new man in question is a footballer, who the bride has apparently known “for years” but they were previously just friends.

Not confirmed, but people think Nelly is now dating Steven’s brother?!

Nelly’s relationship with Steven is all but over, and amid all this there are rumours she’s now dating his brother. I know, wild. This has all come because Steven’s brother Marcus has shared a bunch of very cosy pictures of him with Nelly, and then made his Instagram private. Suspect.

Divarni was spotted on a dating app, whilst he was still meant to be with Julia-Ruth

Before what had gone down between Divarni and Julia-Ruth had been revealed, he was spotted on a dating app. This very much told people ahead of the game that things were all over.

“Jumping back on Hinge before the show has finished is diabolical,” one person in the comments of a post about it said. “Huge spoiler,” someone else noted.

A representative for Divarni has clarified that he wasn’t on the app whilst filming took place, but the slip-up still spoilt the outcome.

And Reiss was ‘spotted with his ex’

Just to top it all off, Reiss was spotted with his ex whilst the show was still airing, too. Intruder groom Reiss – who is married to Leisha – used to date TOWIE star Dani Imbert. They were together from early 2023 until May 2024. He had to fight out rumours they rekindled things and were secretly dating again in March 2025.

Then, the rumours came back as he was apparently spotted with Dani again, this time AFTER filming. Under a post from the official MAFS Instagram page, that shared a video of Reiss and Leisha on the show, someone claimed: “Wait a second I see him last month in Harlow with that TOWIE bird @daniimbert 😂😂😂😂.” Dani’s TOWIE cast members are firmly backing up the story. Ella Wise commented “I think I did too” and Harry Derbidge added “same”.

According to Heatworld, Reiss has since spoken out, and he didn’t even deny it. Reiss said: “Me and Dani aren’t together but are still friends and co-parent a dog together.”

