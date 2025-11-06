Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

30 mins ago

Keye has now mentioned twice during MAFS UK 2025 that he’s rich. We get it! He dropped at a dinner party that he earns a six figure salary, and then made a bunch of comments about how swanky his life is during the homestays. But all along, there’s been an even richer groom right under our nose.

Keye made comments about not needing to be on the show for money and fame, and then he said where he’s from they go to Gail’s not Greggs, and he enjoys buying diamonds, not going to cat cafes. And yes, his life is actually very privileged and fancy.

But, someone else is potentially out here with more, but they just aren’t bragging about it.

The richest MAFS UK 2025 groom is actually Ashley!

Keye works in a high-pressure job in the city, as a marketing manager, but Ashley has a big bucks job, too. Ashley is raking it in, working as an operations director. He works for a marine construction company, has travelled the world and worked across the globe. His estimated salary is £115k. This makes him the highest earner of the MAFS UK 2025 cast.

Ashley has been at his current company for nearly 10 years, so has worked his way up. He works for GME (Global Maritime Engineering) Services, and has held his current role for nearly seven years. Before he was operations director, he was operations manager and a site project manager, for the further three years. Prior to this he worked as an engineer for a different company. A variety of impressive jobs!

I really didn’t expect this? On his wedding day to Grace he played off his job as “boring” and there aren’t even any humble brags on his Instagram. Well, now we know.

