The Tab

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

I wasn’t expecting this!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Keye has now mentioned twice during MAFS UK 2025 that he’s rich. We get it! He dropped at a dinner party that he earns a six figure salary, and then made a bunch of comments about how swanky his life is during the homestays. But all along, there’s been an even richer groom right under our nose.

Keye made comments about not needing to be on the show for money and fame, and then he said where he’s from they go to Gail’s not Greggs, and he enjoys buying diamonds, not going to cat cafes. And yes, his life is actually very privileged and fancy.

But, someone else is potentially out here with more, but they just aren’t bragging about it.

The richest MAFS UK 2025 groom is actually Ashley!

MAFS UK 2025

via E4

Keye works in a high-pressure job in the city, as a marketing manager, but Ashley has a big bucks job, too. Ashley is raking it in, working as an operations director. He works for a marine construction company, has travelled the world and worked across the globe. His estimated salary is £115k. This makes him the highest earner of the MAFS UK 2025 cast.

Ashley has been at his current company for nearly 10 years, so has worked his way up. He works for GME (Global Maritime Engineering) Services, and has held his current role for nearly seven years. Before he was operations director, he was operations manager and a site project manager, for the further three years. Prior to this he worked as an engineer for a different company. A variety of impressive jobs!

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

I really didn’t expect this? On his wedding day to Grace he played off his job as “boring” and there aren’t even any humble brags on his Instagram. Well, now we know.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

This MAFS UK 2025 couple are still together as groom is caught bragging about it at a party

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

A thorough investigation into how rich and posh Keye really is, after disastrous MAFS homestay

Latest
selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her