The Tab

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

They slept together after the experiment

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After revealing that she went on holiday with Joe and slept with him after leaving MAFS UK, Julia-Ruth has answered the question we’ve all been dying to know: Did anything happen between them during the experiment?!

The bombshell came out when Julia-Ruth returned to the experiment for a lunch with the girls. The other brides were fuming when she revealed she’d been chatting to Steven and agreed to go for drinks with him, unaware that wasn’t even the worst bit.

Maeve came in and revealed that her friend had worked out Julia-Ruth and Joe went on holiday to Lanzarote two days after they left the experiment from their matching Instagram stories.

When asked if they slept together on the holiday, Julia-Ruth fully admitted it. So, did things get flirty between them while they were in the experiment? Julia-Ruth has insisted not.

In a post on Instagram after the bombshell MAFS episode finished, she wrote: “Just to be clear: both of our relationships had ended for different reasons before we connected. We had no contact during the experiment while we were married, we only spoke once we were both divorced and back at home.”

Credit: Channel 4

Apparently, they got chatting over text after they both left the experiment and quickly hit it off, but Joe was the one who “cut things off and ended it” after they got home.

“I can’t believe that Joe’s actually done this. You don’t tell someone that you love them, leave them and then two days later start cracking on with another wife in Lanzarote, then f**k them,” a fuming Maeve shouted during the lunch.

Most Read

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

On the show, we saw Julia-Ruth admit that she would rather be coupled up with Steven than Divarni, which obviously rubbed Nelly up the wrong way and led to a huge clash between them. However, she never expressed any interest in Joe. They never really spoke in the experiment, which is probably why it came as such as huge shock to the girls.

Julia-Ruth continuously apologised to both Maeve and Nelly, but she clearly doesn’t feel that bad because her post ended with a little joke: “Three husbands one series, that’s gotta be a first.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4 

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Latest

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities

I’m a student… get me out of here! We tried out Lancaster Escape

Erin Malik

For all you escape room fiends, Lancs is ready and waiting

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities

I’m a student… get me out of here! We tried out Lancaster Escape

Erin Malik

For all you escape room fiends, Lancs is ready and waiting