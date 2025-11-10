After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

5 seconds ago

After revealing that she went on holiday with Joe and slept with him after leaving MAFS UK, Julia-Ruth has answered the question we’ve all been dying to know: Did anything happen between them during the experiment?!

The bombshell came out when Julia-Ruth returned to the experiment for a lunch with the girls. The other brides were fuming when she revealed she’d been chatting to Steven and agreed to go for drinks with him, unaware that wasn’t even the worst bit.

Maeve came in and revealed that her friend had worked out Julia-Ruth and Joe went on holiday to Lanzarote two days after they left the experiment from their matching Instagram stories.

When asked if they slept together on the holiday, Julia-Ruth fully admitted it. So, did things get flirty between them while they were in the experiment? Julia-Ruth has insisted not.

In a post on Instagram after the bombshell MAFS episode finished, she wrote: “Just to be clear: both of our relationships had ended for different reasons before we connected. We had no contact during the experiment while we were married, we only spoke once we were both divorced and back at home.”

Apparently, they got chatting over text after they both left the experiment and quickly hit it off, but Joe was the one who “cut things off and ended it” after they got home.

“I can’t believe that Joe’s actually done this. You don’t tell someone that you love them, leave them and then two days later start cracking on with another wife in Lanzarote, then f**k them,” a fuming Maeve shouted during the lunch.

On the show, we saw Julia-Ruth admit that she would rather be coupled up with Steven than Divarni, which obviously rubbed Nelly up the wrong way and led to a huge clash between them. However, she never expressed any interest in Joe. They never really spoke in the experiment, which is probably why it came as such as huge shock to the girls.

Julia-Ruth continuously apologised to both Maeve and Nelly, but she clearly doesn’t feel that bad because her post ended with a little joke: “Three husbands one series, that’s gotta be a first.”

