We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

39 mins ago

Last night was one of the most dramatic MAFS UK episodes in history. I’m still recovering, I can’t lie. It was revealed that bride Julia-Ruth and groom Joe had jetted off on a holiday together after they both left the MAFS experiment, as their former partners were at home blissfully unaware they’d moved on. Julia-Ruth said she and Joe had slept together, and understandably, Maeve was fuming.

“I can’t believe that Joe’s actually done this,” Maeve said, telling everyone what she’d found out. “You don’t tell someone that you love them, leave them and then two days later start cracking on with another wife, then f*ck them in Lanzarote. F*ck off.”

It really was dramatic. But not all the details of the holiday made it into the show. Here’s what we know about the trip.

Julia-Ruth and Joe went on holiday just days after leaving MAFS UK 2025

So, Maeve said that timeline wise, Julia-Ruth and Joe went to Lanzarote together just two days after they had left the experiment. There, they slept together, but upon their return to the UK, it all fizzled out.

It’s true, the holiday was 48 hours after Joe left the experiment. And it sounds like a lot more went down than was admitted to on the show. All Julia-Ruth really said was that Joe was “slagging you [Maeve] off the whole trip” and confirmed they slept together. However, details of this holiday were revealed before it was announced on the show. A source told The Sun: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there.” Matching tattoos?! Please!

Later on the show, Julia-Ruth admitted things were over as soon as they started. “Joe and I ended because he cut things off and ended it,” she said. We also know a few more details about that, too.

“When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested,” the source continued. “He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

‘He reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated’

Julia-Ruth has spoken out more about the holiday since the episode has aired. She said on Instagram: “Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.

“That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since.”

