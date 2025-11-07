The Tab
MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Throughout the MAFS UK 2025 experiment, children have come up a lot. Whether it be Leisha saying she wants them with Reiss ASAP, or Bailey and Rebecca trying to work around how their lives could blend together.

The series this year has featured more cast members with children than ever before, which has made it even more hard for some to see how things will work out for them when filming wraps.

Here’s a rundown of all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who are parents.

Bailey

Bailey has a three-year-old daughter called Bluebelle, who he has said is his proudest achievement in life. Ahead of the show, he said he was hoping to find a wife who could be a good role model for his daughter. He certainly seems to have found that with Rebecca, but now distance is getting in the way.

Rebecca lives in Liverpool, and Bailey is in Brighton. Rebecca has her own business so would struggle to move, and Bailey can’t move because of Bluebelle. They need to work it out!

Ashley

Ashley is a father of one. He has a young son who’s under two-years-old. Ashley has been engaged twice, and his second ex-fiancé is the mother of his child. Ashley revealed splitting was hard but the right decision for them, and they’re still friends.

Maeve

Maeve has one child, a son called Archie. Since leaving the show, she’s been posting loads about spending time with him. “Making memories one adventure at a time with my little explorer,” she said in one cute post.

Steven

Steven is a father of two. Prior to the experiment, he said he has always focussed on raising his children and building his career. During the show, the mother of his children spoke out to defend rumours about him, and how he was coming across during the experiment.

During a 10-minute video she posted, Chloe said she and Steven were together for six to seven years, and have since been co-parenting for around five years after an “amicable” separation.

Anita

Anita was matched with Paul, and they were the first to leave the experiment this year. Anita is a mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Ahead of the show she said her “family mean everything to her” and they “keep her young and full of life.” Her kids were one of the reasons things didn’t work out with Paul. After a week of getting to know each other, he still couldn’t remember what her kids’ names were.

Paul

Anita’s former partner Paul is also a parent, with three kids. After divorcing his partner in 2011, Paul has been single ever since. He seems to be super close with one of his daughters, who he posts on Instagram all the time.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Latest
Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years