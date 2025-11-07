Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

1 hour ago

Throughout the MAFS UK 2025 experiment, children have come up a lot. Whether it be Leisha saying she wants them with Reiss ASAP, or Bailey and Rebecca trying to work around how their lives could blend together.

The series this year has featured more cast members with children than ever before, which has made it even more hard for some to see how things will work out for them when filming wraps.

Here’s a rundown of all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who are parents.

Bailey

Bailey has a three-year-old daughter called Bluebelle, who he has said is his proudest achievement in life. Ahead of the show, he said he was hoping to find a wife who could be a good role model for his daughter. He certainly seems to have found that with Rebecca, but now distance is getting in the way.

Rebecca lives in Liverpool, and Bailey is in Brighton. Rebecca has her own business so would struggle to move, and Bailey can’t move because of Bluebelle. They need to work it out!

Ashley

Ashley is a father of one. He has a young son who’s under two-years-old. Ashley has been engaged twice, and his second ex-fiancé is the mother of his child. Ashley revealed splitting was hard but the right decision for them, and they’re still friends.

Maeve

Maeve has one child, a son called Archie. Since leaving the show, she’s been posting loads about spending time with him. “Making memories one adventure at a time with my little explorer,” she said in one cute post.

Steven

Steven is a father of two. Prior to the experiment, he said he has always focussed on raising his children and building his career. During the show, the mother of his children spoke out to defend rumours about him, and how he was coming across during the experiment.

During a 10-minute video she posted, Chloe said she and Steven were together for six to seven years, and have since been co-parenting for around five years after an “amicable” separation.

Anita

Anita was matched with Paul, and they were the first to leave the experiment this year. Anita is a mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Ahead of the show she said her “family mean everything to her” and they “keep her young and full of life.” Her kids were one of the reasons things didn’t work out with Paul. After a week of getting to know each other, he still couldn’t remember what her kids’ names were.

Paul

Anita’s former partner Paul is also a parent, with three kids. After divorcing his partner in 2011, Paul has been single ever since. He seems to be super close with one of his daughters, who he posts on Instagram all the time.

