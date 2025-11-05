Everyone forgot Ashley is a dad, so here’s a look at his wholesome life outside MAFS UK

6 hours ago

Grace and Ashley’s marriage on MAFS UK is pretty much over after he took his ring off and they refused to turn up to the final commitment ceremony. They never saw eye to eye and have clashed over their very different views many times throughout the experiment, but one thing that surprisingly hasn’t come up is his son.

Everyone completely forgot that Ashley is actually a dad because he never mentions it, and it’s never come up in conversations with Grace, so here’s a look at his family life outside the experiment.

Ashley has a young son from a past engagement

In his MAFS intro, Ashley revealed he has a young son who’s under two years old. He said he’s been engaged twice, and his second ex-fiancé is the mother of his child. Ashley revealed splitting was hard but the right decision for them, and they’re still friends.

He’s posted a few pictures with his son on Instagram, one of which is an adorable snap of them playing in a swimming pool together while on holiday.

In the other, the toddler is sitting on his shoulders and they’re both wearing matching t-shirts that say his surname “Dommett” on the back. In the caption, he wrote: “My absolute world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Dommett (@ashley.dommett)

The MAFS UK groom lives a wholesome life Wales

The 35-year-old lives in Bridgend, Wales, and works as an Operations Director at a marine construction company. From his Instagram, it looks like he lives a very wholesome life and is a very big family man, often going for pub trips and bike rides with his mum and sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Dommett (@ashley.dommett)

Ashley absolutely loves spending time outdoors

Ashley spends most of his time outdoors, hiking up mountains, riding horses and visiting all of Wales’ beautiful beaches. He’s given up playing rugby, and now loves playing golf instead. Plus, he loves an adventure abroad too, and recently posted a video of himself swimming with sharks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Dommett (@ashley.dommett)

Grace might not have understood his “values,” but he seems like one of the most innocent ones on MAFS UK this year.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram