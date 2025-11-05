People have found Keye from MAFS UK’s blog, and the posts about his ex-husband are wild

6 hours ago

Everyone did a full 180 on MAFS UK’s Keye after his behaviour towards Davide during the homestays, and now people have uncovered his very interesting blog.

The MAFS groom was pretty nasty about Davide’s hometown, comparing its “Greggs” to London’s “Gail’s,” before throwing a complete tantrum when his husband took him to a cat cafe. There are rumours the pair have split since the experiment, which would be the 33-year-old’s second divorce after breaking up from his ex in 2018.

Keye has a blog called “The Mistakes Men Make” where he says he’s “trying to make 3am me proud, the biggest cheerleader, most emotive self, and the one that still dares to dream” – and he goes into crazy detail about his past relationship.

The entire blog is labelled “fiction,” so it should probably be taken with a pinch of salt. It’s not clear how much of this is just creative writing, or what actually happened in real life. However, in one post titled “GONE FOR ME…?” which was shared on 5th August 2025, he seems to reflect on his past marriage.

“I’m sitting here, broken horribly and painfully broken and despite all the support systems I’ve had around me, especially over the past year, I just don’t feel like I’m coming out the other side. I haven’t been honest with anyone. No one knows how I truly feel right now,” he writes.

“I am in love, and I’ve always been in love with Alex. And, of course, I want this to work out. I always have. But there’s so much pain, so much hurt, and a lot of it was caused by me. I just can’t trust that Alex has good intentions anymore, because at the end of the day, why would he? I wouldn’t if the roles were reversed. He was my everything, but I’m so shrouded in my own depression that I can’t even admit that to myself. I’ve lost the ability to see the positives in my life.”

It seems to have been written around a year after they separated in 2018, and Keye says he’s started a brand new career and gone travelling since they broke up, but still misses him.

“Admit it or not, I need Alex. He was the other half of me. He was the one. Does that mean I get him? Of course not. Life isn’t that simple. But does it mean I should fight for him? Unfortunately, I can’t answer that a blackness, like no other, controls most of what I do right now,” he says.

Keye speaks about all their “ups and downs” and blames himself for their split, saying he held him too tight, thrust himself upon him, moved into his home, forced him into proposing and “suffocated him”.

In another post titled “Drunk In Love,” Keye reflects on their first date, after which things moved very quickly.

“From that first date in September to March 2011, I packed up and moved to Buckinghamshire. Over the next six months, we got a dog, I found a job, and we started building a life together,” he said.

“It was the beginning of creating core memories defrosting wine over a saucepan, redecorating countless times, even knocking through walls for the second of two kitchen remodels, family lunches on Sundays, and traveling the world together. For a time, I could honestly say we were a team. But that quickly faded.”

It’s clear that his first marriage had a huge impact on Keye’s life and relationships going forward.

