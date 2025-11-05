The Tab

People have found Keye from MAFS UK’s blog, and the posts about his ex-husband are wild

He doesn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Everyone did a full 180 on MAFS UK’s Keye after his behaviour towards Davide during the homestays, and now people have uncovered his very interesting blog.

The MAFS groom was pretty nasty about Davide’s hometown, comparing its “Greggs” to London’s “Gail’s,” before throwing a complete tantrum when his husband took him to a cat cafe. There are rumours the pair have split since the experiment, which would be the 33-year-old’s second divorce after breaking up from his ex in 2018.

Keye has a blog called “The Mistakes Men Make” where he says he’s “trying to make 3am me proud, the biggest cheerleader, most emotive self, and the one that still dares to dream” – and he goes into crazy detail about his past relationship.

The entire blog is labelled “fiction,” so it should probably be taken with a pinch of salt. It’s not clear how much of this is just creative writing, or what actually happened in real life. However, in one post titled “GONE FOR ME…?” which was shared on 5th August 2025, he seems to reflect on his past marriage.

Credit: Channel 4

“I’m sitting here, broken horribly and painfully broken and despite all the support systems I’ve had around me, especially over the past year, I just don’t feel like I’m coming out the other side. I haven’t been honest with anyone. No one knows how I truly feel right now,” he writes.

“I am in love, and I’ve always been in love with Alex. And, of course, I want this to work out. I always have. But there’s so much pain, so much hurt, and a lot of it was caused by me. I just can’t trust that Alex has good intentions anymore, because at the end of the day, why would he? I wouldn’t if the roles were reversed. He was my everything, but I’m so shrouded in my own depression that I can’t even admit that to myself. I’ve lost the ability to see the positives in my life.”

It seems to have been written around a year after they separated in 2018, and Keye says he’s started a brand new career and gone travelling since they broke up, but still misses him.

“Admit it or not, I need Alex. He was the other half of me. He was the one. Does that mean I get him? Of course not. Life isn’t that simple. But does it mean I should fight for him? Unfortunately, I can’t answer that a blackness, like no other, controls most of what I do right now,” he says.

Credit: Channel 4

Keye speaks about all their “ups and downs” and blames himself for their split, saying he held him too tight, thrust himself upon him, moved into his home, forced him into proposing and “suffocated him”.

In another post titled “Drunk In Love,” Keye reflects on their first date, after which things moved very quickly.

“From that first date in September to March 2011, I packed up and moved to Buckinghamshire. Over the next six months, we got a dog, I found a job, and we started building a life together,” he said.

“It was the beginning of creating core memories defrosting wine over a saucepan, redecorating countless times, even knocking through walls for the second of two kitchen remodels, family lunches on Sundays, and traveling the world together. For a time, I could honestly say we were a team. But that quickly faded.”

It’s clear that his first marriage had a huge impact on Keye’s life and relationships going forward.

Featured image credit: Channel 4

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

