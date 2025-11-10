After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

30 mins ago

Last night, the experiment descended into chaos. It was revealed that Julia-Ruth quit MAFS UK, but was then messaging Steven, and going on secret holidays with Joe. She put more effort into grooms off the show, than she did her own one during it. But one big question we didn’t get answered was if she and Steven ever did go for the drinks they had messaged about.

During the episode, it was revealed that after he quit his marriage to Nelly, Julia-Ruth slid straight into groom Steven’s Instagram DMs. She didn’t wait around. She then claimed he asked her on a date, and suggested they got drinks just the two of them.

His story was very different, as it always is. Steven claimed things were much more platonic, and the suggestion was they both go for drinks, with the rest of the MAFS UK 2025 group. Julia-Ruth shared some of the messages sent between herself and Steven, whereas he said he was “tired” of defending himself, and refused to drop receipts. So, it’s quite easy to pick a side as to how things actually went down.

But now, Julia-Ruth has shared if they ever did get drinks together, or if the plans never made it out of the DMs. A viewer commented to her that Steven may have been annoyed finding out it was just drinks for him, when she said she had slept with fellow groom, Joe. Replying to this, Julia-Ruth said: “He didn’t even get the drink! Can you imagine!”.

Talking more about the receipts, and what really went down, she added in a post: “I was gonna post some receipts but tbh it’s been shown on camera and Steven knows what he said. I showed Nelly, who sent it to half the group, so we all know the texts messages were real. I do hope the boys are getting the same heat and comments. You love to attack a Black woman, go get your boys!”.

Steven has clapped back at all the drama, and posted on his story that there’s more to come. “I sincerely hope you’re not expecting another statement from me regarding last night’s MAFS UK,” he said. “Not everything needs a response and the show isn’t over, so keep watching.”

Ok then?!

