Oh! This is how many couples say ‘yes’ at MAFS UK 2025 final vows and I’m shocked

2 hours ago

This week MAFS UK 2025 is drawing to a close, and we’re going to see the couples say their final vows. The Tab can reveal the number of couples who say yes, and commit to trying to make their relationships work outside of the experiment.

The final vows are all about the couples getting everything they need to say off their chests. Sometimes it can be long declarations of love and how much they feel for one another, and other times – I’m looking at you Amy and Luke from last year – it’s a way to put the relationship to bed. Done. Dead. Deceased.

This year, the couples left on the show are: Keye and Davide, Leigh and Leah, Rebecca and Bailey, Leisha and Reiss, and Abi and John. There are already strong rumours about how many couples are still together in the present day, but we need to get through final vows, first.

How many couples say ‘yes’ during MAFS UK 2025 final vows?

A source close to the show has told The Tab that four couples will say yes during their final vows. That means only one is a no to giving things a go outside of the experiment.

As far as who that might be there are just rumours. Apparently Keye and Davide make it all the way to the reunion but have broken up since, and then apparently John has been overheard bragging that he and Abi are still together to this day. The other two we’ll have to wait and see. Who is going to be the no? I need all the answers!

This week has been backed by MAFS expert Paul C Brunson as the “biggest in MAFS UK history”, so no matter what, we’re still in for countless shocks.

