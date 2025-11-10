The Tab

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This week it’s the final episodes of MAFS UK 2025, and we’re in for a bumper schedule to squeeze in all the drama. The final dinner party, final vows and reunion will keep us fed right up to the weekend.

This week we’re getting an absolute treat in terms of episodes. The final dinner party will bring chaos following the news of Julia-Ruth and Joe’s secret holiday, and it looks as though Leah and Leigh are still working things out in their relationship.

Following this, the final vows will show us which couples said yes and which said no, so who has intentions to keep their relationships going outside of the experiment. Then, at the end of the week, there’s a two-part reunion, to see who managed to make it work and is still together.

MAFS UK 2025 final schedule

via E4

The episode schedule for MAFS UK this week

The last three standard episodes of the show are Monday through to Wednesday, and are the last dinner party, and two episodes of final vows. They are as follows:

• Monday 10th November – 9pm to 10pm

• Tuesday 11th November – 9pm to 10:05pm

• Wednesday 12th November – 9pm to 10pm

Plus, the week ends with a two-part reunion!

MAFS UK 2025 final schedule

via E4

But that’s not it! MAFS is on every day this week! Following the standard episodes, we have back to back days of a two-part reunion. The reunion episodes are some of the longest episodes of the show so far, and are a dramatic dinner party, before it all concludes on Friday night.

• Thursday 13th November – 9pm – 10:40pm

Most Read

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

• Friday 14th November – 9pm – 10:40pm

The episode description for the final episode of MAFS UK 2025 this year reads: “The series concludes after the dramatic events of last night’s dinner party.” And, we’ll finally know who is still together.

Give me it all!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Latest

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities

It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

Hayley Soen

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

After *that* bombshell, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Joe had any contact during MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

They slept together after the experiment

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Halloween

Debunked: No, Orlando Bloom’s ‘new girlfriend’ didn’t dress as Katy Perry for Halloween

Harrison Brocklehurst

The allegations have gone viral this weekend – but here’s why they’re nonsense

love is blind season nine cast

Only one person was scouted for Love Is Blind season nine and it’s who you think it is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It makes so much sense

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals how he really feels about Nick Mohammed’s betrayal

Hebe Hancock

It was brutal tbh

Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Kieran Galpin

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

The clipped moment of Donald Trump’s speech that caused two major BBC chiefs to resign

Harrison Brocklehurst

The stitched together sections in the BBC clip were 50 minutes apart in Trump’s speech

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

I still can’t believe this happened

Julia-Ruth reveals the shocking real reason she slept with Joe after leaving MAFS UK

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t think it could get any worse

Lancaster professor believes more should be done to support local students at universities

Alexa Baumann

A Lancaster University professor believes a lack of local student attendance can lead to greater tensions between universities and their communities