It’s the final week! The bumper episode schedule for MAFS UK including huge two-part reunion

The reunion episodes are the longest in the series so far

4 seconds ago

This week it’s the final episodes of MAFS UK 2025, and we’re in for a bumper schedule to squeeze in all the drama. The final dinner party, final vows and reunion will keep us fed right up to the weekend.

This week we’re getting an absolute treat in terms of episodes. The final dinner party will bring chaos following the news of Julia-Ruth and Joe’s secret holiday, and it looks as though Leah and Leigh are still working things out in their relationship.

Following this, the final vows will show us which couples said yes and which said no, so who has intentions to keep their relationships going outside of the experiment. Then, at the end of the week, there’s a two-part reunion, to see who managed to make it work and is still together.

The episode schedule for MAFS UK this week

The last three standard episodes of the show are Monday through to Wednesday, and are the last dinner party, and two episodes of final vows. They are as follows:

• Monday 10th November – 9pm to 10pm

• Tuesday 11th November – 9pm to 10:05pm

• Wednesday 12th November – 9pm to 10pm

Plus, the week ends with a two-part reunion!

But that’s not it! MAFS is on every day this week! Following the standard episodes, we have back to back days of a two-part reunion. The reunion episodes are some of the longest episodes of the show so far, and are a dramatic dinner party, before it all concludes on Friday night.

• Thursday 13th November – 9pm – 10:40pm

• Friday 14th November – 9pm – 10:40pm

The episode description for the final episode of MAFS UK 2025 this year reads: “The series concludes after the dramatic events of last night’s dinner party.” And, we’ll finally know who is still together.

Give me it all!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.