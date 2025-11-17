Um, it’s been claimed MAFS’ Bailey slept with April’s mate and that’s why he and Bec split?!

2 hours ago

Following them saying yes at final vows and being still together at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, it’s since been confirmed Bailey and Rebecca have split up. And now, there are some wild scandal allegations being thrown around.

On the show, it looked as though distance might be the thing that got in the way of them working in the outside world, but Rebecca has since said distance was not the reason their relationship ended.

“To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled,” she said in an Instagram post. Bailey added: “We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

Amid all of this, rumours have began to circulate about an apparent scandal, that viewers may find out about in a second reunion special. Last week, it was reported one of the grooms from the experiment had slept with fellow bride April’s friend. And now, it’s been wildly alleged that this was Bailey.

A showbiz creator has claimed: “After filming of the show, Bec, April, Bailey, and a group of friends go to some kind of festival. At some point during this festival, Bec and Bailey end up having a big argument. It all ends in tears, Bec ends up leaving the festival and going home. Bailey, for some reason, decides to stay at the festival, so does April and some of her friends.”

It was then claimed “in Bec’s absence” Bailey slept with one of April’s friends. I wasn’t expecting that?!

However, Bailey has since commented, and denied there was any cheating on his side. As part of a lengthy Instagram statement, he said: “Sadly I also have to address the various different false online allegations constantly being spread about me since the start of MAFS, which have been hard to deal with. I want to make it very clear, I never cheated on Bec at any point. I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship.

“I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be and I take responsibility for my part in why the relationship didn’t work. Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly. I’m still heartbroken, but I wish Bec all the best and I always will.”

Now I need this second reunion to finally get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

