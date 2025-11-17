The Tab

Um, it’s been claimed MAFS’ Bailey slept with April’s mate and that’s why he and Bec split?!

Bailey has denied cheating, but did say he ‘didn’t handle the breakup well’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Following them saying yes at final vows and being still together at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, it’s since been confirmed Bailey and Rebecca have split up. And now, there are some wild scandal allegations being thrown around.

On the show, it looked as though distance might be the thing that got in the way of them working in the outside world, but Rebecca has since said distance was not the reason their relationship ended.

“To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled,” she said in an Instagram post. Bailey added: “We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

Amid all of this, rumours have began to circulate about an apparent scandal, that viewers may find out about in a second reunion special. Last week, it was reported one of the grooms from the experiment had slept with fellow bride April’s friend. And now, it’s been wildly alleged that this was Bailey.

A showbiz creator has claimed: “After filming of the show, Bec, April, Bailey, and a group of friends go to some kind of festival. At some point during this festival, Bec and Bailey end up having a big argument. It all ends in tears, Bec ends up leaving the festival and going home. Bailey, for some reason, decides to stay at the festival, so does April and some of her friends.”

It was then claimed “in Bec’s absence” Bailey slept with one of April’s friends. I wasn’t expecting that?!

However, Bailey has since commented, and denied there was any cheating on his side. As part of a lengthy Instagram statement, he said: “Sadly I also have to address the various different false online allegations constantly being spread about me since the start of MAFS, which have been hard to deal with. I want to make it very clear, I never cheated on Bec at any point. I didn’t handle our break up well and for that I’m truly sorry to Bec, but I was completely loyal the whole way through our relationship.

“I’m not perfect, I don’t claim to be and I take responsibility for my part in why the relationship didn’t work. Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly. I’m still heartbroken, but I wish Bec all the best and I always will.”

Now I need this second reunion to finally get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

