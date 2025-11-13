The Tab

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

This cast are something else

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

So, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with one of April’s friends. I need a rest because the drama is all getting too much.

As it stands, we’re just about to head into the final reunion for the brides and grooms. We’ve seen the couples either say yes or no during final vows, and now we’ll get to see if their relationships really did stand the test of time in the outside world.

The preview of the reunion looked like more drama regarding Julia-Ruth and her secret holiday with Joe, and maybe even more coldness between Leigh and Leah. But one thing that has apparently been swept under the rug is that a groom slept with one of bride April’s mates?! What is going on here?!

The rumour – and right now that’s all it is – started on TikTok. A creator, who often shares MAFS spoilers and does actually have cast connections, said: “I’ve heard one of the grooms sleeps with April’s friend. It was on a night out. I’m not sure if it was a night out during filming.”

via E4

She added it may have been since filming has ended. “Huge MAFS UK tea! Oh my gosh,” she added in the caption of the video.

April has also been at the centre of her own drama since the show, as rumours have been circulating that she might now be dating Ashley?! It might sound wild, but, April who is from Weymouth has suddenly been spending time in Wales… where Ashley lives. Plus, when she was asked during the experiment which other groom she fancied and who she thought was funniest, she said Ashley. I mean, I can actually see it for them.

I need all the details. NOW.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
