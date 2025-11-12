MAFS UK 2025 couple are still together, and you don’t need to wait for the reunion to see who

3 hours ago

One (at least) MAFS UK 2025 couple are confirmed to still be together, and don’t worry, there’s no need to wait until the reunion episode to find out who they are. It’s all been revealed!

Right now, we’re part-way through the final vows, and seeing which couples are open to giving their relationship a go in the outside world. But that doesn’t always mean much, sometimes come the reunion these couples have already broken down and things haven’t worked out when faced with reality.

However, The Tab can confirm that one couple is most definitely still together. And that’s Abi and John. Just them alone have proven that true love exists, and given us all faith that the experiment can work. They’ve carried it on their backs!

Since the day they entered as an intruder bride and groom they’ve been solid. They don’t argue, they communicate well and they’re quite simply very, very compatible. They want the same things in life, and have adorably fallen in love.

So much so, John apparently couldn’t wait to express his feelings in public. If you needed any further confirmation, John was reportedly seen at a party a couple of weeks ago, telling everyone there that he and Abi are still together, and waving his ring around. I mean, it’s cute.

Abi and John said yes at final vows, and will still be together at the reunion episode. They have also stayed together beyond that, and are still a happy couple in the present day. I love this for them!

Now, all we need to do is wait for the other couples. We now know Leah and Leigh have split, but what about the others? The number of couples who say yes at final vows has been leaked, but what will that mean for who is still together in the present day? I need to know!

