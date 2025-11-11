The Tab
Julia-Ruth and Joe on MAFS UK 2025

Julia-Ruth finally shares who instigated holiday with Joe and how post-MAFS trip came about

I’ve needed to know how on earth this all happened

Hayley Soen

The biggest drama on MAFS UK 2025 this week (so far) has been the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe went on. A wild revelation.

During a catchup with the current couples and the former brides and grooms, Julia-Ruth casually dropped that just 48-hours after Joe left the experiment, she jetted off to Lanzarote with him. There, they slept together, but he ghosted her when they returned back to the UK.

Obviously, Joe’s former bride Maeve was livid. And so were the rest of the group. They couldn’t believe the two of them had done this, and kept it secret from everyone else. But, the biggest question we all had was how the hell did this all come about?!

Julia-Ruth has explained that she and Joe had no contact whilst the experiment was going on, so how on earth did they just casually decide to go on holiday, if they weren’t even close? How does this happen? Well now, Julia-Ruth has explained. It was she who reached out to Joe, to get the whole thing going.

@e4

Julia-Ruth talks about her holiday with Joe #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSight #RealityTV

♬ original sound – E4 – E4

Speaking on the Lucinda Light podcast, she said: “What happened with Joe, in my mind… [it was] briefly lived and it just ended.” She said the whole thing was never intended to be “brought to camera” or “brought up to the group” it was all meant to be a secret. “I thought that could just, be like, left alone,” she said.

Lucinda then asked her how the holiday came about, and Julia-Ruth backtracked a bit. She first said it was “mutual” before correcting herself to say she reached out.

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

She replied: “Very mutual. I think it was very much like, we reached out, I reached out, and then we had a conversation. He was like ‘Oh I’m going on holiday’ and I was like ‘Oh that sounds lovely’. And then it was very much like, ‘Oh okay well let’s go do this, like why not?’. If you can get married to a stranger, we can go on holiday.”

Julia-Ruth said there “wasn’t anything malicious” behind them deciding to go away together,  and they didn’t want to “go after and hurt anyone”.

This is still deeply, deeply random. But sure.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

