Julia-Ruth finally shares who instigated holiday with Joe and how post-MAFS trip came about

2 hours ago

The biggest drama on MAFS UK 2025 this week (so far) has been the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe went on. A wild revelation.

During a catchup with the current couples and the former brides and grooms, Julia-Ruth casually dropped that just 48-hours after Joe left the experiment, she jetted off to Lanzarote with him. There, they slept together, but he ghosted her when they returned back to the UK.

Obviously, Joe’s former bride Maeve was livid. And so were the rest of the group. They couldn’t believe the two of them had done this, and kept it secret from everyone else. But, the biggest question we all had was how the hell did this all come about?!

Julia-Ruth has explained that she and Joe had no contact whilst the experiment was going on, so how on earth did they just casually decide to go on holiday, if they weren’t even close? How does this happen? Well now, Julia-Ruth has explained. It was she who reached out to Joe, to get the whole thing going.

Speaking on the Lucinda Light podcast, she said: “What happened with Joe, in my mind… [it was] briefly lived and it just ended.” She said the whole thing was never intended to be “brought to camera” or “brought up to the group” it was all meant to be a secret. “I thought that could just, be like, left alone,” she said.

Lucinda then asked her how the holiday came about, and Julia-Ruth backtracked a bit. She first said it was “mutual” before correcting herself to say she reached out.

She replied: “Very mutual. I think it was very much like, we reached out, I reached out, and then we had a conversation. He was like ‘Oh I’m going on holiday’ and I was like ‘Oh that sounds lovely’. And then it was very much like, ‘Oh okay well let’s go do this, like why not?’. If you can get married to a stranger, we can go on holiday.”

Julia-Ruth said there “wasn’t anything malicious” behind them deciding to go away together, and they didn’t want to “go after and hurt anyone”.

This is still deeply, deeply random. But sure.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.