‘Soon come’: Leah and Leigh hint there’s full cheating drama coming up for them on MAFS

3 hours ago

Despite there being just days left of the experiment, MAFS UK brides Leah and Leigh are currently hinting there could be something big still brewing between them. They really do know how to keep the drama going.

Final vows are inches away, but right now Leah and Leigh still have their issues. Leigh has always said Leah is flirty, but this was all turned on its head when she was the one who kissed fellow bride, Leisha. This caused Leah to bring up her double standards, and they had a huge row about it all.

Straight after this aired on TV, Leigh took to Instagram to post further about it. During this statement she made a hint about a cheating scandal, and now she and Leah have both been commenting on posts about it.

At the end of what was a lengthy statement, Leigh said: “If there’s one thing I’ve recognised since watching these episodes back and seeing things for the first time, also hearing of new news recently, it’s that in fact my gut was right. It wasn’t just insecurity nor was it fabricated, I was right to feel that way because things did happen that shouldn’t have.”

Then, people on TikTok got questioning what she meant by “new news recently” and “things did happen that shouldn’t have”. It really does sound as though she’s accusing Leah of cheating on her.

“Anyone else wanting to know ‘the recent news’?”, one person in the comments said. Another added: “Sitting with popcorn waiting to find out what the new news is!”.

A TikTok was then posted all about the statement and the comments, and Leah commented: “Snooooooze”. She was also then asked when she was going to share her side of the story, and what really happened. Leah said: “Soon come.”

Leah also further shaded Leigh, when she posted about the final dinner party. Leigh posted her lengthy statement that was five huge paragraphs long, and Leah shared a picture with the caption: “No big deep paragraph needed here. Just realisation and appreciation.” Meow.

It’s not exactly giving still together, that’s for sure.

