Leah sets record straight on what *really* happened with Leisha during MAFS UK partner swap

The drama has resurfaced after Leigh kissed her

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

An old partner swap week drama has been brought back up after MAFS UK’s Leigh kissed Leisha on the girls night out, and Leah has set the record straight on what really happened.

Let’s recap. Leah was paired with Leisha for the partner swap and they got on really well, going out and getting drunk together and having endless laughs. Leigh thought they were getting a bit too close and got really jealous, and it caused a massive argument between her and Leah that went on for days.

Now, Leigh’s getting called out for the double standards after kissing Leisha, but she’s desperately trying to defend herself by claiming it was nothing romantic. Speaking to Radio Times, Leah has insisted there was nothing there between her and Leisha either, and she claims the edit made it look so much worse than it was.

“From my side it’s all very funny, we were just having a joke, but how it’s landed, how it’s produced [is the issue]. I’ve said all of those things, I’ve done all those things, but how it’s produced makes it look a little bit worse than it was,” she said.

@radiotimes

Married at First Sight UK’s Leah sits down with Katelyn Mensah to discuss her time on the show, and her friendship with Leisha. #RadioTimes #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSuk #MAFSLeah

♬ original sound – RadioTimes – RadioTimes

“However, I also think the way they’ve produced it is really funny. I do think it was a funny scene and it’s an entertainment programme and they got entertained.”

She’s referring to the scenes where her and Leisha went out day drinking at a bar together. Leisha then admitted she’s kissed a girl before, and it seemed like things got a bit flirty. However, it wasn’t actually like that in real life according to Leah, and the edit is to blame.

Addressing where she stands with Leisha now, she said: “Just friends. Friends, yeah. There was never anything like that [romantic]. Leigh knew that the whole time that as well. Leigh knew we were just friends.”

She then outed people for “playing up to the cameras” before defending herself: “I am who I am. I’m not a disrespectful person. I’m the most loyal person you’ll ever meet. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t cheat and stuff like that.”

However, Leah does recognise that she sometimes needs to “reign in” the jokes and not joke so much with certain people, “especially not on camera for the nation to see”.

“But I just am who I am. I don’t think it’s that bad. Like I said, I’m light hearted.”

Featured image by: Channel 4 

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

