Leah sets record straight on what *really* happened with Leisha during MAFS UK partner swap

An old partner swap week drama has been brought back up after MAFS UK’s Leigh kissed Leisha on the girls night out, and Leah has set the record straight on what really happened.

Let’s recap. Leah was paired with Leisha for the partner swap and they got on really well, going out and getting drunk together and having endless laughs. Leigh thought they were getting a bit too close and got really jealous, and it caused a massive argument between her and Leah that went on for days.

Now, Leigh’s getting called out for the double standards after kissing Leisha, but she’s desperately trying to defend herself by claiming it was nothing romantic. Speaking to Radio Times, Leah has insisted there was nothing there between her and Leisha either, and she claims the edit made it look so much worse than it was.

“From my side it’s all very funny, we were just having a joke, but how it’s landed, how it’s produced [is the issue]. I’ve said all of those things, I’ve done all those things, but how it’s produced makes it look a little bit worse than it was,” she said.

“However, I also think the way they’ve produced it is really funny. I do think it was a funny scene and it’s an entertainment programme and they got entertained.”

She’s referring to the scenes where her and Leisha went out day drinking at a bar together. Leisha then admitted she’s kissed a girl before, and it seemed like things got a bit flirty. However, it wasn’t actually like that in real life according to Leah, and the edit is to blame.

Addressing where she stands with Leisha now, she said: “Just friends. Friends, yeah. There was never anything like that [romantic]. Leigh knew that the whole time that as well. Leigh knew we were just friends.”

She then outed people for “playing up to the cameras” before defending herself: “I am who I am. I’m not a disrespectful person. I’m the most loyal person you’ll ever meet. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t cheat and stuff like that.”

However, Leah does recognise that she sometimes needs to “reign in” the jokes and not joke so much with certain people, “especially not on camera for the nation to see”.

“But I just am who I am. I don’t think it’s that bad. Like I said, I’m light hearted.”

