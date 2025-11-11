All the evidence MAFS UK’s Leigh and Leah have had a crafty ‘game plan’ from the start

57 mins ago

Things are kicking off between Leigh and Leah right before MAFS UK 2025’s final vows after Leigh kissed Leisha, but people are convinced their whole relationship is fake and they’ve had a game plan all along.

People think that pretty early on in the experiment, like straight after the honeymoon, they realised they didn’t have any feelings for each other, but decided to fake it to get to the final vows.

“My working theory is that somewhere along the lines of the show they both agreed in putting up a front to continue getting expose and use the show as a platform for their own careers,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“It’s so obvious that they’re faking it just to stay on the show,” someone else added, while a third person agreed: “100% I am not buying it. There’s zero chemistry.”

So, here’s all the solid evidence Leigh and Leah had a clever game plan since the start of MAFS.

They have zero affection towards each other

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Leah and Leigh have no affection at all. They don’t kiss or even hug, and have admitted there’s no intimacy in the bedroom. They managed a little peck and held hands on the ice skating date, but it just seemed so forced, like they were doing it just for the cameras.

Their relationship never progresses

At every commitment ceremony, the couple sit on the sofa in front of the experts and don’t progress at all. There’s literally been no advancement in their bond or relationship, apart from the fact they can actually tolerate each other now.

They act like they’re just friends

Leah and Leigh seem to actually get on a lot better now than they did in the first few weeks of the experiment, but it’s clearly just as friends. There’s no romantic spark there at all and they chat like they’re just mates at the pub.

They’re not even each other’s type

And finally, they’re not even each other’s usual type. Both of them have admitted they wouldn’t go for each other on the outside world, and they’re clearly not attracted to each other. There’s nothing there between them and their little attempts at a normal marriage are all an act.

They should have left the experiment a long time ago, but are clinging on to get to the final vows, where they’re obviously going to split.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4