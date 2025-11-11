Leisha and Leigh had wildly different reactions to their MAFS kiss, and it’s so awkward

3 hours ago

A few weeks back, you might remember the controversial moment when Leigh slammed her wife for flirting with both Rebecca and Leisha. In a twist literally no one saw coming, Leigh (not Leah) kissed Leisha in Monday night’s episode. While it was immediately clear that it was a locking of lips between friends, people on Twitter quickly zeroed in on the hypocrisy of it.

“Watching Leigh ask for the 2nd kiss with Leisha after banging on about how she doesn’t trust Leah for the whole series,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Leigh you have literally whinged all season about Leah being flirty and you’ve went and done the same fucking thing, except worse. Run Leigh, she’s an arse**le.”

Both Leisha and Leigh have addressed the MAFS UK moment, but their takes could not have been more different.

MAFS’ Leigh knows the kiss with Leisha was wrong

In a very serious Instagram post, as evidenced by the black and white image, Leigh admitted that it was wrong to kiss Leisha after she’d given Leah so much flak for what she deemed as flirting.

She wrote: “To start this off, I realise that in the moment at that final dinner party I quite clearly did not take accountability when I should have. After watching it back I completely own that although meant innocently, the kiss with Leisha was disrespectful and hypocritical.

“We all as human beings have moments where we f*ck up and this was mine. So for that I take complete accountability for my actions and agree now that it was double standards, I was quick to identify when others needed to validate their partner’s feelings but in that moment was unable to do it myself.”

That being said, she did note how those earlier controversies might have contributed to her actions. After weeks of being “continuously disrespected” and having her feelings “invalidated”, she felt her judgment was off.

“All of this being said doesn’t change where I went wrong, I did still f*ck up,” she added, thanking Bailey for his support in the moment.

On her Instagram story, she said more of the same, acknowledging that it was wrong to kiss Leisha after so much drama over Leah’s flirty behaviour.

Leisha’s take was more light-hearted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leisha Lightbody (@leishalightbody)

Following the episode, Leisha met Leigh’s black and white PSA with a TikTok set to Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl. She was attempting to “make light” of the drama, something she opened up more about on Instagram.

She said: “Last dinner party, let’s go! After yesterday’s boys and girls day out, there’s a lot to unpack. As a friendly girl who loves my girls, I want to clear the air there was no malice intended! I’m just a very friendly person.”

Like just about every other cast member, Leisha felt she was “losing” herself, adding: “I have a very soft nature and always give a lot of empathy and all I wanted was the same in return. Final vows is scary, hope we pull through.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Channel 4