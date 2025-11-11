The Tab
MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Hayley Soen

Since they left the MAFS UK 2025 experiment, Sarah and Dean have looked closer than ever. They’ve been hanging out just the two of them, and posting loads of cute pictures. Of course, rumours then followed speculating they’d got back together, as they were spotted “on a cosy date”.

This week during the show, the former brides and grooms returned to have a catchup with the current couples. Both Sarah and Dean came along. But whilst there, it looked as though they were on different pages… yet again. They were both asked where they stand with each other now, and both said they’d been enjoying spending time together since the experiment. However, Sarah said they were “just friends” and Dean said he was still hopeful things could progress beyond that. This is honestly a broken record at this point.

Sarah has since spoken in an interview about what’s *really* going down between them post-show. Speaking to Press and Journal, she said that the nature of the show is very “intense” so the bond you form with the person you share that experience with is unlike any other. She said Dean has been visiting her a lot, and spoke of a trip he made to Aberdeen over the summer.

“We have a really good relationship and I’m glad we can share more now, and people can see that too,” Sarah explained. “I’m so grateful that has come out of this experience. We had a brilliant weekend, went golfing with my dad at Peterculter, we went to the darts at the P&J live as well and we dressed up as babies. We had so much fun and Dean loved Aberdeen!”.

She also said their relationship and time together now is much more reflective of the truth, as many of their good times were cut from MAFS. “We had so many good times that unfortunately weren’t shown,” Sarah said.

“We both love a laugh and joke, and we both love theatre. We used to do karaoke in our apartment all the time. I wish more of my personality had come across, I am generally such a fun-loving, bubbly happy-go-lucky, outgoing girl. I think that didn’t always come across on screen, the experience was really emotionally intense, and filming days are long.”

As for if romance is on the cards for them she didn’t say, but Sarah did confirm: “I’m still a single gal! Still looking for Mr Right, but he’s out there somewhere I’m sure.”

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

