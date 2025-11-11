MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

2 hours ago

Since they left the MAFS UK 2025 experiment, Sarah and Dean have looked closer than ever. They’ve been hanging out just the two of them, and posting loads of cute pictures. Of course, rumours then followed speculating they’d got back together, as they were spotted “on a cosy date”.

This week during the show, the former brides and grooms returned to have a catchup with the current couples. Both Sarah and Dean came along. But whilst there, it looked as though they were on different pages… yet again. They were both asked where they stand with each other now, and both said they’d been enjoying spending time together since the experiment. However, Sarah said they were “just friends” and Dean said he was still hopeful things could progress beyond that. This is honestly a broken record at this point.

Sarah has since spoken in an interview about what’s *really* going down between them post-show. Speaking to Press and Journal, she said that the nature of the show is very “intense” so the bond you form with the person you share that experience with is unlike any other. She said Dean has been visiting her a lot, and spoke of a trip he made to Aberdeen over the summer.

“We have a really good relationship and I’m glad we can share more now, and people can see that too,” Sarah explained. “I’m so grateful that has come out of this experience. We had a brilliant weekend, went golfing with my dad at Peterculter, we went to the darts at the P&J live as well and we dressed up as babies. We had so much fun and Dean loved Aberdeen!”.

She also said their relationship and time together now is much more reflective of the truth, as many of their good times were cut from MAFS. “We had so many good times that unfortunately weren’t shown,” Sarah said.

“We both love a laugh and joke, and we both love theatre. We used to do karaoke in our apartment all the time. I wish more of my personality had come across, I am generally such a fun-loving, bubbly happy-go-lucky, outgoing girl. I think that didn’t always come across on screen, the experience was really emotionally intense, and filming days are long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Gillanders | MAFS UK (@sarahgillanders_x)

As for if romance is on the cards for them she didn’t say, but Sarah did confirm: “I’m still a single gal! Still looking for Mr Right, but he’s out there somewhere I’m sure.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.