Revealed: The matching tattoos MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth and Joe got and their sly meaning

One thing that got swiftly brushed over in the whole saga on MAFS UK about Julia-Ruth and Joe is that the secret pair got matching tattoos whilst on their holiday together.

Not only did they jet off to Lanzarote and sleep together behind everyone’s back, they also got tattoos to remember the moment by. But this wasn’t a romantic gesture, the tats are actually pretty shady. What’s more, Joe ghosted Julia-Ruth after the trip, anyway.

48-hours after Joe left the show, he and Julia-Ruth casually decided to go on holiday. They got matching tattoos, but when they returned Julia-Ruth is said to have wanted to pursue something further, but Joe didn’t – so he ghosted her.

Speaking of this, Julia-Ruth said: “Things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since.”

Now, The Tab can reveal all about their tattoos. The pair got “why not” tattooed on them, and Joe has since been posting topless pictures on Instagram with it on show.

There’s also a secret sly meaning behind why they chose that quote. Many of us were very confused as to how this holiday even came about, and Julia-Ruth has since spoken out about it all. She said the main reason they didn’t care about going against the other brides and grooms and causing drama was… “why not”. Oh, I see you.

“It was very much like, we reached out, I reached out, and then we had a conversation,” she said. “He was like ‘Oh I’m going on holiday’ and I was like ‘Oh that sounds lovely’. And then it was very much like, ‘Oh okay well let’s go do this, like why not?’. If you can get married to a stranger, we can go on holiday.”

Not so subtle.

