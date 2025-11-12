The distance MAFS UK 2025 couples have between them, and highest isn’t Rebecca and Bailey

5 hours ago

The topic of distance has come up a lot for the couples of MAFS UK 2025. Whilst they’re in the experiment, living in the apartments is a bubble, and the outside world doesn’t come into things. But that swiftly changes when life goes back to normal.

After final vows, the cast go back to living in their homes. For some, that is literally hundreds of miles away from their new partner. This year more than ever, it seems as though the experts looked less at the logistics of the relationships they started, because the couples live so far away from one another. Rebecca and Bailey have spoken about how distance will affect them a lot, but it turns out it will be a huge test for all the MAFS UK 2025 couples.

Here’s a ranking of just how far apart they all actually are.

Keye and Davide – 40 miles

Homestays were rocky for Keye and Davide, comparing Keye’s boujie London life with Davide’s more modest home in Horsham. But they have it easy, really. The journey is just 40 miles, and takes about an hour and 45 minutes by car. By train they could be with each other in about an hour.

Leah and Leigh – 245 miles

I mean, it doesn’t really matter for these two because they said no at final vows, but their journey wouldn’t have been easy. Leah is based in Liverpool, and Leigh in Romford. On average, this route is 245 miles by car, and takes four and a half hours.

Abi and John – 260 miles

It’s a hefty trek for Abi and John, literally crossing borders. She lives in Bournemouth, whereas he’s in Flintshire, in Wales. Their journey is 260 miles, and would take around five hours in the car.

Rebecca and Bailey – 275 miles

Yep, it really is rough out here for Rebecca and Bailey, at opposite ends of the country. Their distance is 275 miles, from Liverpool to Brighton. This journey can take around five and a half hours by car.

Leisha and Reiss – 393 miles

It’s an absolute mammoth amount of distance between MAFS UK 2025 couple Leisha and Reiss. She is from Edinburgh, and he’s in Essex. This trek is nearly 400 miles, and takes over seven hours in the car. SEVEN whole hours.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.