Friend of Grace claims she’s ‘always wanted to be famous’ and went on MAFS for brand deals

‘Her on the show is not consistent with her in real life’

2 hours ago

In a huge shock, someone who is claiming to be friends with Grace has said she only went on MAFS UK 2025 to get famous. It doesn’t really sound like something a friend would say about you, but sure.

The friend has said the way Grace portrayed herself on the show is completely different to what she’s like in real life, and she only did the experiment because of the opportunities it would bring afterwards. I mean, going on MAFS to boost your profile isn’t exactly the biggest crime ever, but I just didn’t expect it from Grace?!

Grace was matched with Ashley during the show, but things ultimately didn’t work out. The couple really tried to make things work, but in the end realised they were changing too much about their personalities for one another. But now, a so-called “friend” has claimed Grace is very different in real life.

A showbiz creator has claimed a friend of Grace’s had been in touch to share their side of things. They alleged: “According to a friend of Grace from MAFS UK, how she’s presented herself, her work, her feminist views, her issues with PDA, her personality in general and reasoning for being on the show are not consistent with her in real life.

“One friend says that Grace has always wanted to be famous, that she predominantly went on the show for fame and wants to become an influencer. She wanted to get freebies from brands, get invited to events.”

They also just threw in there that Grace had “discussed having a secret boyfriend”. There’s absolutely no evidence of the “secret boyfriend” claims, and at this point, it’s something that gets thrown around about loads of people in the cast.

We met a few of Grace’s friends during the MAFS UK 2025 experiment, who said she was exactly how she was with Ashley in real life too. So, what’s the truth?

The Tab has reached out to a Channel 4 rep for Grace for comment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.