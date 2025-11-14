The Tab
MAFS UK 2025 bride groom dating

Guys, you’ll never guess which MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom might be dating now

The reunion was only last night and they’re already posting cute pictures

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

People have a sneaky suspicion an unmatched MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom are soft launching the fact they’re dating after the show, and I back it. Cute pictures have cropped up on socials, and a rumour that was circulating at the start of the series correlates what’s being hinted at.

MAFS UK 2025 is wrapping up. We’ve seen final vows and the reunion, and are finally seeing which couples stood the test of time, and who didn’t. Along the way, other brides and grooms left the experiment early, realising their match wasn’t right.

Two people who left early on were Sarah and Ashley. Sarah was matched with Dean, and Ashley with Grace. Both marriages were shaky from the start, so really struggled throughout the entire experiment.

And now, Sarah and Ashley are posting cute pictures together. If you cast your mind back to when the experiment first started, the first rumoured couple swap was apparently between Sarah and Ashley. Now the show is over and they’re allowed to post more, are they confirming it was true all along?

A whole month ago, a TikToker claimed she had huge “MAFS tea” and posted her allegations. She had a bunch of screenshots of comments, all claiming the same thing. They said Sarah and Ashley are now together, and Sarah had been caught referring to Ashley as her boyfriend.

The user claimed: “She [Sarah] was spotted in Aberdeenshire. She was bragging about how she’s a celebrity. And then she introduced this guy, another guy from MAFS, as her boyfriend.” Another person then alleged it was Ashley. Ashley was tagged in one of the comments, but didn’t reply.

Since the show has wrapped up, Sarah and Ashley have posted pictures which look like they might be from the moment in question.

“When you visit your friend because she’s having a tough week and she says let’s go on a ‘wee’ walk 10 miles later in flat trainers 🙈 yeah thanks for that,” Ashley said, posting pictures of them together.

We see you hard emphasising the word “friend” – it’s almost a little too transparent! “You two would make a fab couple,” one of the top comments said.

@ashleydommett

@sarahgillanders | MAFS UK 2025 we’re actually awful at TikTok’s 🙈😂😂 @Married At First Sight

♬ Better Off Alone – Alice DJ

They’ve also posted cute TikToks hanging out together. All we need now is official confirmation.

